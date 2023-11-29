Iowa State football's Rocco Becht is Big 12's offensive freshman of the year

How much respect do Big 12 coaches have for Iowa State’s Rocco Becht? Enough that they selected him as the conference’s Offensive Freshman of the Year.

Also Wednesday, senior cornerback T.J. Tampa and sophomore safety Jeremiah Cooper were named first-team All-Big 12 selections. Junior receiver Jaylin Noel and junior tight end Stevo Klotz were second-team picks.

Becht broke Iowa State’s freshman records for completions (209), passing touchdowns (20) and passing yards (2,674). He completed 63.5% of his passes in leading the Cyclones from one conference win in 2022 to six in 2023. His completions included six of 60 yards or more, the most by a Cyclones quarterback since Brock Purdy had seven in 2019.



Iowa State’s secondary was regarded as one of the Big 12’s finest. Wednesday, that was proven.

Tampa, a semifinalist for the Thorpe and Bednarik awards and a midseason All-American by USA Today, enters the bowl game with 24 consecutive starts, the second-longest active streak on the team. The senior has started 29 games during his career.

Cooper, a sophomore, enters Iowa State’s 13th game with five interceptions, the nation’s third-best total this season.

They’re big parts of a secondary that has 16 interceptions.

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy was selected as coach of the year.

