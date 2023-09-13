Iowa State football's Ohio natives anticipate first of two trips home this season

AMES – Ohio University does pretty well on its own putting fans into Peden Stadium. The Bobcats’ football team consistently ranks near the top of attendance in the MAC.

They are, though, going to get some help this weekend from their visitors.

Iowa State, with its myriad of connections to the state of Ohio both on the roster and on the coaching staff, figures to have plenty of supporters on hand when the Cyclones take on the Bobcats in Athens, Ohio, on Saturday (11 a.m.; ESPNU).

“Right now I need to get 43 tickets,” Iowa State offensive lineman and Newark, Ohio, native Jarrod Hufford said Tuesday. “That’s not even counting the people that have bought their own tickets.”

The Cyclones (1-1) are not heading into an ideal situation, facing a Group of 5 team on the road after last week’s loss to Iowa, but it at least affords Iowa State coach Matt Campbell (Hometown: Massilon, Ohio) and his team to play in front of a lot of familiar faces.

“It means a lot,” defensive coordinator Jon Heacock (Beloit, Ohio) said. “The game is still the most important. All our family would tell you that. We all know how important the game is. It’s also a chance to see brothers and family and all those kinds of things. Those kids will get to see parents, and they don’t have to travel.

“It is cool to go back home and play.”

Campbell’s staff isn't quite dominated by Ohioans the way it was when he initially came to Iowa State from Toledo ahead of the 2016 season, but it’s still well represented by the likes of Heacock and associate head coach/linebackers coach Tysen Veidt (Logan, Ohio) while defensive line coach Eli Rasheed (an Indianapolis native) spent six years on staff with Campbell at Toledo. The Cyclones have seven players on the team who call Ohio home.

“Every game brings unique situations,” Campbell said. “First road game. First time you’re going to an area where there are players from that area. Just handling the mental piece of those things are big, especially when you have a young football team.”

The trip is unique, but its novelty is likely to wear off as it becomes more commonplace in the Big 12 with Cincinnati’s inclusion in the league. Iowa State will travel there for a game Oct. 14.

"We certainly got some guys that are playing good football from the state of Ohio,” Campbell said, “and it is neat that we’re able to have at least two games in the next couple weeks where we get the chance to be back in Ohio.”

The Bobcats present a real challenge after they improved to 2-1 with a victory at FAU on Saturday.

“You’re playing a really good opponent,” Campbell said. “You’re playing a team that has had great success and understands how to win. You’re going on the road. You’re traveling for the first time. It’s huge.

“As we looked at this schedule, you don’t always love going on the road, but it’s a must-have before you get into the conference slate. There’s a lot of things I’m excited (to see) as the head coach – how do we respond to a loss? How do we come back and practice on Tuesday and Wednesday? How do you go on the road and handle yourself?

“Those are great opportunities for our team to show our growth.”

It’s also an opportunity to play in front of family and friends who would otherwise have to some serious travel.

“A lot of people from my hometown are coming,” Hufford, whose high school is about 90 minutes from Athens, said. “It’s still just another game. It’s not on the front part of our mind. It is kind of cool, especially for me because I get to go back home and play in front of people.

“Definitely a big crowd. Hopefully I get to see all of them after the game, but that’s not something I’m focused on when I get out there. We’ve got to beat them, that’s my main point.”

