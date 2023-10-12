Iowa State football's Malik Verdon returns from injury ahead of hometown Cincinnati game

AMES — Iowa State defensive back Malik Verdon had already put together an impressive game against TCU when the Cyclones defense returned to the field with just under three-and-a-half minutes left in the third quarter.

A few downs later, Verdon recorded the biggest defensive moment of his young college football career.

With 1:29 on the clock and TCU in a second-and-long situation, Josh Hoover sent a pass to where Horned Frogs tight end Jared Wiley should have been. Instead, it was Verdon who read the play perfectly and arrived just in time to pick off the pass.

He leaped into the air to make the catch and fell to the ground before celebrating with senior linebacker Gerry Vaughn. It was Verdon’s first career interception, but it meant more just to be back on the football field after a rollercoaster career filled with injuries.

“It meant everything,” Verdon said. “It was amazing. It was beautiful.”

Battling through injuries to pick up his first career interception

Verdon was a player poised for a breakout season, according to Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, but that momentum was cut off when some minor injuries forced him to sit out a game and miss time in other contests.

This wasn’t new for Verdon, who redshirted his freshman year and played in three games before a different injury cut his second season short.

So, Saturday’s interception was the culmination of not only hard work but at least two years of frustration, even if he isn’t one to focus too much on the negatives.

“I never try to think negatively,” Verdon said. “I always tell myself I’m gonna be good. Growing up, that’s how I was raised.”

Part of Verdon’s success on defense — especially that pick — can be credited to his experience as a high school quarterback. But it also just shows the versatility that he brings to Iowa State’s secondary.

He can stop the run in the boundaries.

He’s a physical tackler.

He can run and cover receivers and running backs alike.

And, at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, he brings length and size to his position.

“He is an elite talent and he’s a really special football player,” Campbell said. “You saw his impact Saturday. …We haven’t had a whole lot of boundary safeties that have had that skillset, and he certainly has got all those tools.”

One-eleventh of Iowa State’s solid defense

Verdon is just one piece of a successful secondary at Iowa State. The Cyclones rank third nationally and second in the Big 12 with 10 interceptions, a total that surpasses ISU’s mark from the entire 2022 season (7). Iowa State is the only team in the nation with two players (Beau Freyler and Jeremiah Cooper) with three or more interceptions.

That is to say that, based on the statistics alone, Verdon is just another piece of a talented puzzle.

But when he isn’t on the field, it's noticeable. Part of that is due to Verdon’s leadership. He may only be a redshirt sophomore but his ability to lead is what Verdon acknowledged as one of his best assets.

Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock said that those qualities are inspired by his desire to become a better player.

“With that role comes a lot of accountability,” Heacock said. “In order to be a verbal leader on the field, you have to do something, you have to be accountable for your job first, because if you don’t, then nobody’s gonna listen.

“The one thing he’s done is improve his game, which then allows you to speak up and lead people. He’s playing good football…(and) guys are gonna watch and see how you play.”

A return to Cincinnati for the redshirt sophomore

With just one game — and that first career pick — under his belt after returning from injury, Verdon will travel home when Iowa State faces Cincinnati this weekend.

He played his senior season at Hamilton, about 45 minutes outside of the city, but he spent two seasons at Archbishop Moeller, which is less than a 20-minute drive from the University of Cincinnati. Verdon played high school football and little league baseball at Nippert Stadium, the home of the Bearcats.

“I’m (going to) have the whole city out there,” Verdon said about his return.

The Iowa State defensive back isn’t sure if he’ll rival teammate Jarrod Hufford, who maybe had 50 friends and family members at the Ohio game earlier in the season, but he has confidence that his support system will show out.

Especially if his mother, Frances, has anything to do with it.

She was in Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday to see her oldest son’s big game, and Verdon credits his mother with much of his success.

“She raised me and my three other siblings by herself,” Verdon said. “Growing up, me and her were always at the hip. We’re pretty locked in. She gave up a lot just so I could have food on my plate, clothes on my back, so I could get here. She’d give the world up for us.”

It’s because of his mother’s impact on his life that, while picking up a win on Saturday is the main goal, he’ll be playing for a little something extra with Frances and company in the crowd.

“Just being there, that’s enough for her. I just can’t wait to go out there and be able to play back home.”

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Malik Verdon overcomes injury, emerges as top defender for Iowa State