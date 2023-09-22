Do Iowa State football's major offensive issues require changes ahead of Oklahoma State game?

AMES – Mike Gundy was asked to give his impression of Iowa State football earlier this week ahead of his Oklahoma State team’s trip to Ames on Saturday.

“The same thing they’ve been in the past,” the longtime Cowboys coach told reporters in Stillwater, Oklahoma. “They are what they are that I’ve known for years.”

It was certainly a compliment to the program that Iowa State (1-2) coach Matt Campbell rescued from the depths to produce a program-record five-straight bowl game apperances and the best season in school history by winning the Fiesta Bowl in the 2020 season.

The comment, though, also highlights a complaint that is bubbling up from within Iowa State fandom as the Cyclones’ horrific offensive – and win-loss column – woes linger from last year’s 4-8 campaign into this season.

Iowa State has stayed the same, and what worked with the likes of David Montgomery, Breece Hall, Brock Purdy and a longer list of Cyclone greats running the plays is no longer effective with an inexperienced roster and seven years of opponents gaining familiarity with Iowa State's objectives.

Iowa State running back Cartevious Norton had just 15 yards on nine carries against Ohio in Week 2. The team overall produced just 38 yards on the ground in a 10-7 loss.

Not that Campbell subscribes to that theory, even after last weekend’s 10-7 loss at Ohio.

“I don’t feel like it’s a lack of creativity,” Campbell said. “It was a lack of execution. If you even go back to the first game or the second game, there are some positives, yet there are things that are a hair off. I’m not saying this to be deflective, I’m saying this to be honest: There’s a lot of guys playing for the first time in some of those critical spots. I wish that wasn’t the case.

“We are what we are. We believe in our young men. I’ve got great faith in them. We’ve got great coaches. Part of it is, you’re not going to panic.”

Panic may not be called for, but concern certainly is heading into Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State (3 p.m.; FS1).

Iowa State ranks outside the top-100 nationally in just about every major statistical category, including scoring offense (120), total offense (127), third-down conversion percentage (121), yards per completion (106) and rushing yards (121).

Still, Iowa State’s self-evaluation has led to a belief that they simply have to be better in the game plan as opposed to scraping the plan they came into the season with, the same plan that helped them to those early glory years of Campbell’s reign.

“I feel like after watching the (Ohio) film, there wasn’t a lot we felt like schematically we saw that was different than what we expected,” said first-year offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. “Our execution wasn’t where it needed to be on the stuff we were doing. And at the same time, you are getting a feel of who we are, who are playmakers are, who are guys that we feel like can step up and make plays in the moment.

“You feel like there’s a lot of missed opportunities and opportunities for us to be better at what we’re doing.”

The most crucial concern for Iowa State is a running game that averaged 2.8 yards in a loss to Iowa and 1.7 against Ohio. The running game was the offensive catalyst during Iowa State’s most successful seasons with Montgomery and Hall, both of whom are now in the NFL racking up yards.

“That’s something we’ve got to have,” Scheelhaase said. “The way that we believe as an offense that we can be successful and be successful in this conference, it is establishing the run game.

“Figuring out different ways to do that is going to be important week to week. Figuring out who are team is and what they do best is going to be important, but we’ve got to be able to do that at the end of the day.”

So while Iowa State’s running game has been perhaps the key factor in this two-game skid, don’t look for the Cyclones to de-emphasize it.

“Becoming one-dimensional at any point in time for us, and most teams, that’s going to be challenging,” Scheelhaase said. “That’s going to be challenging for the offensive line, the quarterback, the team in general if you become one-dimensional.

“We do feel like we have to be multi-dimensional on offense, and where that has room to improve is the run game.”

Iowa State will get that chance this weekend against the Cowboys (2-1), who have been middling defensively this season and lost to South Alabama, 33-7, at home last week.

“There’s not panic because you see there’s a lot of real positives,” Campbell said, “but at the end of the day, we’ve got to do it. The only way I know how to do it is (to) practice and continuing to find the right guys that can do it.

“What it comes down to is we’ve got to do it better.”

