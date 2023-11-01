Iowa State football's defense key to its first-place resurgence

AMES – There weren’t ever major doubts about the Iowa State defense. Coordinator Jon Heacock’s group mostly was doing more than a passable job each Saturday, and, certainly, Iowa State’s horrible-and-then-resurgent offense drew most of the attention.

But as Oklahoma State tagged the Cyclones for 27 points and Oklahoma’s offense followed it up with 41, there were questions about if Iowa State’s defense had slipped from elite to something more mediocre.

The Cyclones’ response may not put them among the country’s best defenses, but it does end any doubts about their ability to put Iowa State in position to win most – if not all – the games on its schedule.

“It’s exciting when you see something you can improve upon,” junior safety Beauf Freyler said. “I see it as a challenge.

“We can go work on that in practice. It’s something that we can control.”

Iowa State has exerted that control over the last three games, corralling offenses by generating takeaways and limiting big plays that has helped the Cyclones find themselves in a tie for first place in the Big 12 heading into Saturday’s matchup No. 23 Kansas (6 p.m.; ESPN).

“The sky is the limit,” Freyler said of Iowa State’s defensive potential. “It’s all about us. All about our preparation, how we practice.

“We can really do anything we want – it's dependent on what we do.”

The defensive cracks began to show for Iowa State (5-3, 4-1) against Oklahoma State. It was a crucial victory for the Cyclones, but the defense surrendered 27 points along with two plays measuring 60 yards and longer. It continued the next week against high-octane Oklahoma, which poured in 41 offensive points (a pick-six and a safety gave the Sooners 50 in total) and hit four passing plays 49 yards and longer.

“You lose (sixth-year linebacker) Gerry (Vaughn) early, who was such an anchor for this team early and really the only anchor of that front six,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said, “and I feel like that group got thrown into the fire and a lot of those guys had to grow up fast.”

It appeared that maturation process began to take hold after the OU shellacking, when Iowa State gave up just 14 points and one play over 25 yards in a win against TCU. The Cyclones followed that up by allowing just 10 points and no plays over 25 yards to Cincinnati in a victory. Then, last weekend, Iowa State held Baylor to 18 points and two explosive plays.

In all, the Cyclones averaged 34 points and three explosive plays in those first two Big 12 games and 14 points and one explosive play in the three since.

“For the most part guys have just improved,” Heacock said. “They’ve grown up a little bit as we’ve gone along game by game. Understanding some of the concepts and those kind of things, but I would credit their work habits and their effort and preparation. Too, just game experience, understanding situations and not just being lines on paper.”

This Cyclone defense may not ultimately rank among the best Heacock’s had at Iowa State, but it appears it will at least follow in their footsteps.

“There have been great players there in the past that have been in those (defensive meeting) rooms,” Campbell said. “They’ve left a great legacy in those rooms to give a pathway of, ‘Here’s what the standard looks like and here’s where we’re trying to get you.’”

And that pathway is one Iowa State hopes it continues to travel over the regular season’s final month.

“We’re playing better,” Heacock said, “but we’re not playing great defense yet.

“But that’s still the goal, for sure.”

Iowa State defensive back Beau Freyler (17) celebrates with teammates after an interception against TCU at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 7.

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him on X at @TravisHines21.

