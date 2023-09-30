Iowa State football vs. Oklahoma: Live score updates, analysis of ISU's Big 12 road game

The Iowa State football team is looking to move to 2-0 in Big 12 Conference play and build on the momentum from last week's win today when they roll into Norman to take on the No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12).

The Cyclones (2-2, 1-0 Big 12) are coming off their best game of the season on offense, a 34-27 win over Oklahoma State. Matt Campbell and crew will be trying to keep that momentum going, but the Sooners will present a much larger challenge than their in-state rival did.

Oklahoma has racked up more than 60 points twice this season, including a 73-0 win in Week 1 over Arkansas State. They also earned a 66-17 win over Tulsa two weeks ago before going on the road and taking down Cincinnati, 20-6, in their Big 12 opener last week.

Kickoff for this contest is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on FS1. If you're unable to find the game on TV, stick around in this live file. We'll be updating it with all the latest score changes and analysis from kickoff until the scoreboard hits all zeroes.

5:40 Some injury updates

We’re just 20 minutes from kickoff in Norman and our very own Travis Hines has been watching warm-ups diligently to let you know who is warming up and what it means for their status against the Sooners.

Tyler Moore is going through pregame warmups for Iowa State. He did not play last week.

Jacob Ellis is going through warmups with what looks to be a cast or brace on his right hand.

Cartevious Norton is going through warmups. He missed most of last week with a shoulder injury.

Gerry Vaughn is in uniform and going through warmups. He got dinged up last week.

5:00 Domonique Orange stepping up on the defensive front

The sophomore defensive lineman has made a big jump from his freshman to his sophomore season. After playing sparingly in his first season in Ames, he’s seen an increase in his playing time so far in 2023.

Orange, who already has three QB hurries through the opening four games of the season, will need to have a big game today against a potent Sooners offense, led by QB Dillon Gabriel. The big increase in Orange’s productivity so far in the early part of the season is due in large part to his maturity, according to defensive coordinator Jon Heacock.

More: Iowa State's Domonique Orange turns maturity into menacing play on the football field

“Just growing up and realizing, ‘Man, if I’m going to be something different, I’m gonna have to be different.’ And I think he’s trying to do that,” Heacock said about Orange’s mindset.

Our own Alyssa Hertel spoke to Orange earlier this week leading up to the Oklahoma game. Check out the full story right here.

4:30 p.m. Kicking seems to have been solidified for Iowa State

Heading into the 2023 season, the Cyclones were dealing with a big question mark over who would be the guy the team could rely on to split the uprights consistently. A season ago, Iowa State went to freshman Jace Gilbert. He converted on just 12 of his 20 attempts on the season and the team was searching for more of a veteran presence this season while Gilbert could sit back and fine-tune his skills.

Well, that's just what they got thanks to transfer kicker Chase Contreraz. It's his first season with the Cyclones, but he played high school football in Iowa and played at Iowa Western for a bit before transferring to Nebraska. He didn't find the field much with the Huskers and decided it was time for another change. He's seemed to find his footing so far in Ames this season, hitting on five of his eight attempts - including two from 50+ yards out.

More: Chase Contreraz finds his footing with Iowa State football after long kicking odyssey

“Especially for a young offense, the ability to put points on the board, it gives you momentum,” Campbell said. “As we’re building our football team, we have to play great football here. All three phases have to be able to have production and the ability to do their job."

“Chase has certainly been huge for that and given us the ability to put points on the board.”

Read more about the fifth-year senior's journey by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State football vs. Oklahoma: Live score, highlights and analysis