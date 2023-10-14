Iowa State football vs. Cincinnati: Live score updates, highlights and analysis from Big 12 contest

The Iowa State football team is looking for a second-straight win as it takes on the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday morning.

The 11 a.m. kickoff marks the second game the Cyclones (3-3, 2-1 Big 12) have played in the state of Ohio this season. Their first trip to the Buckeye State ended with a 10-7 loss to Ohio. That looked like the start of the season turning ugly, but ISU has turned it around to get back to .500. The Cyclones remain in the conversation for bowl eligibility thanks to two wins in their last three games, including a 27-14 win over TCU last week.

Coach Matt Campbell's team will take on the Bearcats (2-3, 0-2 Big 12), who are one of the four new members of the Big 12 Conference. They've yet to earn a conference win but are coming off a bye week to prepare and have a former SEC quarterback, Emory Jones, at the helm of the offense, so they shouldn't be scoffed at. Saturday's game marks the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Keep it locked on this live blog throughout the game as we bring you the latest score updates, highlights and analysis of Iowa State's trip to Nippert Stadium. We'll be adding to this blog from the opening kickoff until the clock hits all zeroes.

10:20 Jake Remsburg is on the field

The redshirt senior offensive lineman is in uniform and going through warmups out at Nippert Stadium, according to our guys on-site in Cincinnati. He was suspended for the first six games of the season for sports gambling.

Jake Remsburg dressed and going through warmups. He has not played this year after serving an NCAA suspension for sports gambling. He is available to play today. — Travis Hines (@TravisHines21) October 14, 2023

He has been practicing with the team during his suspension, though.

10:00 Darien Porter is making a name for himself on special teams

Darien Porter, a redshirt senior from Bettendorf, came to Iowa State as a wide receiver in 2019. He’s only recorded one catch for the Cyclones in his career and eventually switched to the defensive side of the ball, becoming a DB.

He never got a ton of playing time on defense either, but has become a special teams ace for coach Matt Campbell’s team. Last week in the 27-14 win over TCU, Porter tallied the third blocked punt of his career.

Our Iowa State beat writer, Travis Hines, spoke with Porter, Campbell and other people around the program this week to get a sense of how the former high school football and track star has embraced his new role. Click here to read that full story.

9:30 a.m. New territory for Iowa State football

The Cyclones' trip to Nippert Stadium will be the first time these two football programs have ever played each other. It won't be the last, though. With the Bearcats joining the Big 12 this year, ISU fans should get used to seeing a lot of Cincinnati from here on out.

There are some new teams and cities on the horizon, too, in addition to the four that joined in 2023. Next season, while the Big 12 loses Texas and Oklahoma, it gains Utah, Arizona, Colorado, and Arizona State from the PAC-12.

Our Cyclones columnist Randy Peterson broke down what this first trek into the new Big 12 means for Iowa State football and takes a glance into what the conference could look like in the near future. Click here to check out his full column.

