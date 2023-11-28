Iowa State football transfer portal tracker: Who's coming and going on Cyclones' roster

The 2023 football off-season will be a busy one for coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State football team. There is certain to be plenty of movement among players, also known as the transfer portal.

We'll keep updating this list of Iowa State football players who have entered the transfer portal as well as portal players expected to join the Cyclones.

Iowa State football players who entered the transfer portal

Iowa State's Cartevious Norton has entered the transfer portal.

∎Tight end DeShawn Hanika

∎Running back Cartevious Norton

∎Running back Eli Sanders

∎Receiver Greg Gaines III

Transfer portal players who have committed to Iowa State football

∎None as of Nov. 28

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State football transfer portal tracker: Who's coming and going