Iowa State football schedule 2024: Ranking the Cyclones' six most compelling games

In this new-look Big 12, Iowa State football fans might be wondering: What games should I be looking forward to most?

Texas and Oklahoma have darted for the SEC, but a host of schools from the West will be joining the fold this season to make things interesting. The Cyclones return more most production and consistency than almost any other team. That steadiness should come in handy in an upcoming season of unknown.

Here are the six most intriguing games on the Iowa State football schedule this fall:

1. Sept. 7 at Iowa

Following what should be (emphasis on should considering last year's slip-up at Ohio) a comfortable win over North Dakota, we're going to find out a lot about the Cyclones in Week 2 against their rival.

The Hawkeyes will be stout once again with many starters returning on the defensive side of the ball, headlined by seniors Deontae Craig, Yahya Black, Jay Higgins, Nick Jackson, Sebastian Castro, Jemari Harris and Quinn Schulte. One of the few non-senior starters who could be in for a breakout season is Xavier Nwankpa, a former five-star recruit in line to be the next star safety for the Hawkeyes.

The offense should have a slightly new look with Tim Lester becoming the new offensive coordinator. He'll likely have a healthy Cade McNamara after his season was cut short early following an injury.

With one of the nation's elite defenses and an offense led by a quarterback who, when healthy, has taken a team to a College Football Playoff, the Hawkeyes are a dark-horse contender for a playoff spot. A victory for the Cyclones at Kinnick Stadium would get everyone's attention.

2. Nov. 23 at Utah

If everything goes right for these programs and their expectations, this could be a Big 12 title game prequel.

Utah has been one of the most consistent programs in college football over the last decade. The Utes have won eight or more games in nine of 12 full seasons under coach Kyle Whittingham. Utah won three consecutive Pac-12 titles before the conference was gutted by the Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC.

Back as the signal-caller for Utah is Cameron Rising. The senior was a breakout star in 2022 before ACL injuries prevented him from making an impact on the 2023 campaign. When healthy, Rising is a dual-threat quarterback who threw for 3,034 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushed for 465 yards and six trips to the end zone in 2022.

3. Nov. 30 vs. Kansas State

We don't have to remind you what happened last time these two squared off, but this regular-season finale could produce even more fireworks. Snow? Blizzards? You get the point.

The Wildcats have a lot of new faces since that 42-35 game a season ago, led by sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson. His long hair sprouting out the end of his helmet will draw eyes quickly, but his play is even more eye-popping. In the bowl game against North Carolina State, he torched the Wolfpack defense for three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a Pop Tarts Bowl victory. He'll be taking over for Will Howard, who is now at Ohio State.

This is still the gritty, punch-you-in-the-mouth team that coach Chris Klieman has built in Manhattan. The Wildcats return several starters on defense, including six of their top eight tacklers from a year ago.

This game could have Big 12 title implications in the final week.

4. Oct. 5 vs. Baylor

This is the second Big 12 game on Iowa State's schedule, following a road trip to Houston. With Houston introducing former Tulane coach Willie Fritz as its new head man and losing the bulk of the starters from last season, Houston looks to be in line for a tough year after going 4-8.

Against Baylor at home likely will be Iowa State's first tough challenge in conference. Last time out, Iowa State largely controlled the game in a 30-18 win over Baylor. That kicked off a five-game losing streak for Baylor, which ended the season at 3-9.

After an abysmal year on offense and defense, coach Dave Aranda is firmly on the hot seat. He'll now be calling plays on the defensive side of the ball for Baylor. Aranda made waves in 2019 as the defensive coordinator and play-caller for the national title-winning LSU squad, so this should be a welcome change.

On offense, the Bears are bringing in Toledo transfer Dequan Finn. Finn was one of the best non-Power 5 quarterbacks in the nation, throwing for nearly 7,000 yards, 63 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in three years as a starter. He's also had back-to-back-to-back seasons rushing for 500+ yards.

If Baylor gets a spark from Finn on offense and Aranda can revive the Baylor defense, this could be an interesting season for the Bears. On the flip side, a few losses for Baylor early and a loss to Iowa State on the road could send the Bears into a tailspin.

5. Nov. 9 vs. Kansas

Kansas. Iowa State. At Arrowhead Stadium. Need we say more?

Kansas will see a healthy return from Jalon Daniels, who when healthy has shown he is capable of being the Big 12's best quarterback. He and senior running back Devon Neal are a dynamic duo, able to shred defenses at will when they get rolling.

This should be an interesting environment as well as a great football game between two programs that have been trending upward the last few years.

6. Sept. 21 vs. Arkansas State

This may seem like a weird choice, but let's walk through it a bit.

Just last year, Iowa State traveled to Athens, Ohio, in Week 3 and suffered a stunning 10-7 loss on the road. This Arkansas State game? Also, Week 3 and also follows up the rivalry game against Iowa as it did a year ago against Ohio.

How Iowa State responds after an emotional, physical game vs. Iowa will be crucial to avoiding a letdown game as it was a year ago. Plus, the Red Wolves aren't a slouch.

They return last year's Sun Belt freshman of the year in Jaylen Raynor at quarterback. He'll have most of his weapons back, with his top running back, top two wide receivers and four of five starting offensive linemen returning to the fold.

The defense is more of a question, ranking 124th in yards allowed. The Red Wolves will look to create some turnovers and cause some trouble for the Cyclones.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State football schedule 2024: Ranking Cyclones' best games