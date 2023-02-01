Iowa State Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Iowa State football schedule 2023: Who do the Cyclones miss on the Big 12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Sept 2 Northern Iowa

Sept 9 Iowa

Sept 16 at Ohio

Sept 23 Oklahoma State

Sept 30 at Oklahoma

Oct 7 TCU

Oct 14 at Cincinnati

Oct 21 OPEN DATE

Oct 28 at Baylor

Nov 4 Kansas

Nov 11 at BYU

Nov 18 Texas

Nov 25 at Kansas State

Iowa State Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Cyclones miss from the Big 12 slate?

There are a whole lot of positives to this schedule, including in Big 12 play, but there isn’t much of a break in who the Cyclones miss.

On the plus side, Texas Tech is going to be dangerous, and it’s not on the slate. However, all things considered, you’d rather play the American Athletic Conference guys than the normal Big 12ers. There’s no Houston – that’s not great – and there’s no UCF. You’d like to have West Virginia on your Big 12 schedule, too, but it’s not there.

Iowa State Football Schedule What Really Matters

There are two ways to look at how this Iowa State schedule works. There aren’t two home games in a row after the opening two weeks of the season, so there’s no real chance to settle into a groove. On the plus side, there aren’t two road games in a row.

The other negative is the six road games – one of them Ohio from the MAC – with five Big 12 away dates to deal with.

Iowa State Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

The Big 12 is going to be tough from top to bottom, but at least Iowa State gets Oklahoma State TCU, and Texas at home.

Going to Kansas State to play the defending Big 12 champs to end the season is rough, and going to BYU won’t be a peach, but there are enough manageable games to bounce back from 2022 and go bowling.

