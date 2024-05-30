Iowa State football releases kickoff times, TV info for 3 games, including Iowa game

Iowa State football fans can start making some plans for this fall.

The Cyclones announced three kickoff times for games in the 2024 season Thursday, including the annual Cy-Hawk game against Iowa on Sept. 7.

Iowa State will take on the Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium at 2:30 p.m. in a game broadcast by CBS. It will be the Cyclones' first game on CBS since the 1971 Sun Bowl, which was also the first time Iowa State football was nationally televised.

The Cyclones won their last game in Iowa City with a 10-7 win in 2022, but are 1-6 against the Hawkeyes in Iowa State coach Matt Campbell's tenure.

Iowa State will open the season at Jack Trice Stadium against North Dakota. That will kick at 2:30 p.m. on FS1. The Sept. 21 game against Arkansas State will be broadcast by ESPN+ with a 1 p.m. kickoff in Ames.

Other kick times and television information will be released at a later time.

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht will lead the Cyclones' offense during the 2024 season. On Thursday, the school released kickoff times and TV information for the first three games of 2024.

The Cyclones are coming off a 7-6 campaign in 2023 that ended with a 36-26 loss in the Liberty Bowl to Memphis. Iowa State returns much from that team, including the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in quarterback Rocco Becht, with the Cyclones ranking as one of the top teams in the country in returning production.

2024 IOWA STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 vs. North Dakota, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Sept. 7 at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Sept. 21 vs. Arkansas State, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Sept. 28 at Houston, TBD

Oct. 5 vs. Baylor, TBD

Oct. 12 at West Virginia, TBD

Oct. 19 vs. UCF, TBD

Nov. 2 vs. Texas Tech, TBD

Nov. 9 at Kansas (Arrowhead Stadium), TBD

Nov. 16 vs. Cincinnati, TBD

Nov. 23 at Utah, TBD

Nov. 30 vs. Kansas State, TBD

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him on X at @TravisHines21.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State football releases kickoff times for 3 games, including Iowa