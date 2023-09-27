Iowa State football preparing for improved Sooners, who are dominant on both sides of the ball

AMES – Iowa State has already had more than its fair share of adversity before even getting to October. From the offseason gambling probe that cost the team five starters to another Cy-Hawk loss to an embarrassing setback at Ohio, the Cyclones haven’t had it easy.

And even with the good vibes and momentum that come from last weekend’s 34-27 win over Oklahoma State, it’s only going to become more challenging.

Like with a road trip to No. 14 Oklahoma on Saturday.

“They are a football team that’s clicking on all cylinders right now,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said Tuesday. “A real challenge for us across the board.”

After a disappointing start to Brent Venables' tenure that saw the Sooners go 3-6 in the Big 12 with a 49-0 loss to rival Texas in 2022, Oklahoma looks much improved as it has gotten off to a 4-0 start to the season.

The Sooners enter Saturday’s game (6 p.m.; FS1) ranked among the country’s best on both sides of the ball.

Oklahoma ranks fourth nationally in scoring offense and 10th in total offense thanks to a high-octane attack that tries to keep defenses off-balance with the speed of the game.

“You’re just trying to get lined up,” Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock said. “They’re banking on you not getting your feet set and your eyes set, not being able to read keys.

“I worry more about us than I do what they’re looking at (reading defenses) because they’re going so fast.”

The attack is keyed by quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who has 78 percent of his passes for 12 touchdowns against one interception.

“Probably the best guy that we’ve played to this point,” Heacock said.

Gabriel’s ability to command the Sooners’ scheme is what has set him apart this season, according to Campbell.

“Elite precision. A guy that knows what his answers are,” Campbell said. “He’s almost the offensive coordinator at times on the football field. He can make all the throws. He’s really athletic.

“He’s just playing at an elite level.”

Oklahoma, though, is certainly most improved on the other side of the ball after struggling defensively initially under Venables, who helmed Clemson’s ferocious and national championship winning defenses for years under Dabo Swinney.

The Sooners are tied for second nationally in scoring defense and are 32nd in total defense.

“Last year was the first year they were getting into the system that they were running with Venables,” Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht said Tuesday. “Being a year in that system, (they are) definitely improved. We’ve seen that on film.

“Last year there was a lot of misalignments and missed fits that they had. This year, they’re playing amazing on defense.”

The Sooners have held all of their opponents to 17 or fewer points this season.

“They create chaos on defense,” Campbell said. “They’re so multiple. They’re really talented, and they are a high-pressure defense.

“We know coach Venables is one of the best defensive minds in college football. You pair that with a great defensive coordinator and a great defensive staff, you’re going to get really good football.”

Which puts an Iowa State offense that has struggled this season in a difficult position, even after a breakthrough of 34 points last week. And in a place – Norman, Okla. – where the Cyclones have won only four times in 45 tries.

Iowa State is nearly a three-touchdown underdog in this game.

“That’s the golden ticket in this one – the ability to weather the storm early,” Campbell said. “You’re talking about the environment. You’re talking about an offense and defense that live on putting the pressure on you from the time you start the game.

“You’re going to be challenged from the get-go.”

