Iowa State football will open 2025 season schedule in Dublin, Ireland against Kansas State

Iowa State football on Wednesday announced that it will play abroad for the first time in program history.

The Cyclones will open their 2025 season against Kansas State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, on August 23, 2025, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

“We are extremely grateful for this opportunity presented to us by Aer Lingus to provide the young men in our football program an unrivaled educational, cultural and athletic experience,” Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said in a press release. “Iowa State fans enjoy a tremendous reputation for following the Cyclones wherever they play, and we look forward to seeing them travel with us to The Emerald Isle for the 2025 season-opener.”

This event will take place on Week Zero of the 2025 college football schedule and mark the sixth college football game ever played at Dublin’s 48,000-seat Aviva Stadium. It is the first Big 12 Conference matchup in Ireland and will be the first season-opening meeting between ISU and K-State, according to the release.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for the Big 12 Conference to play one of its classic rivalries on a global stage while showcasing our University and its football program,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said in the release. “We are honored that Aer Lingus selected the Cyclones to participate in this prestigious game, which will afford a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our student-athletes to experience international travel while also helping to grow the game of college football outside of the United States.”

More: Where will Iowa State's top prospects go in NFL draft? T.J. Tampa's best/worst-case scenarios

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic aims to bring American college football to Ireland annually to promote Ireland as a travel destination, and 2025 will be the fourth consecutive season that college football begins its season with a game in Dublin, the release said.

"We are thrilled to welcome Iowa State and Kansas State to Dublin for the 2025 Aer Lingus Classic,” John Anthony, Co-Founder of the Aer Lingus Classic, said in the release. “Kicking off the season with this classic Big 12 Conference rivalry game will bring a heightened level of excitement to another expected sell out Aviva Stadium.

“This matchup was selected because of the high-quality play from both teams, as well as the passionate fan bases that follow them,” he added. “We look forward to providing the experience of a lifetime to the student-athletes and their loyal fans who travel to Ireland. Special thanks to Coach Campbell and Jamie Pollard for embracing this special opportunity for all of Iowa State University."

More: Peterson: Final Iowa State spring football thoughts include a starting lineup guess

Since Aviva Stadium opened in 2010, previous college football games played there include a pair of Notre Dame vs. Navy games (2012 and 2023), a Georgia Tech vs. Boston College game (2016) and a 2022 Nebraska vs. Northwestern game (2022).

“I welcome the news that Kansas State University and Iowa State University have been chosen to play the fourth match in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic series,” Ireland’s Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin said in the release. “This event is now a firm fixture in the Irish sporting calendar and provides a huge boost to tourism and hospitality in Ireland and indeed creates a great atmosphere in Dublin for visitors and locals alike. We look forward to welcoming the teams and supporters to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and beyond, as they go on to explore other parts of Ireland, in August 2025.”

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State football to open 2025 season in Dublin, Ireland vs. K-State