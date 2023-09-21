Iowa State football and Oklahoma State meet Saturday amid similar circumstances

AMES – Matt Campbell saw his team fall to below .500 with a loss to a MAC school, and his initial impression of what went wrong was a significant indictment of his team’s mindset heading into last weekend’s game at Ohio.

“Their kids wanted it more,” Campbell said Saturday.

Now, after a hugely damaging loss, the Cyclones should be expected to come out Saturday with nothing short of desperation fueling their performance.

The same, though, could likely be said of their opponents.

Iowa State will host Oklahoma State with both teams reeling from losses to teams from inferior conferences with anemic offensive outputs largely to blame.

It sets up a game Saturday (3 p.m.; FS1) in which both the Cyclones (1-2) and Cowboys (2-1) will need to win to reverse both the narrative and the fortunes of their season.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell declared his offensive line's performance 'embarassing' after a loss to Ohio last week. The Cyclones will be looking to right the ship on Saturday when they take on Oklahoma State (2-1).

“They have the same fire that we have right now,” said Iowa State safety and captain Ben Nikkel. “It’s not fun when you lose, so I think they’re going to come out and prove something, too.”

The Cyclones fell to the Bobcats, 10-7, while Oklahoma State lost at home to South Alabama, 33-7.

Iowa State averaged 1.7 yards per carry – prompting Campbell to declare his offensive line’s performance ‘embarrassing’ - while passing for 233 yards.

“What this team is lacking is the confidence,” Campbell said Tuesday, “and in some parts of this football team, the earned confidence of playing well in football games. “

Oklahoma State managed just 3.2 yards per carry while its trio of quarterbacks combined to go 16-of-35 for 114 yards and an interception.

“We got exposed,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy told reporters Monday.

Neither coach, though, seemed inclined to make major changes as a remedy to the problems.

“What we did out there Saturday was ugly,” Gundy said, “but I don’t see it as a major issue.”

Said Campbell: “The reality is what we have in our walls is enough and at some point, as long as you continue to pound away at the process to get the end result, positive things are going to happen for this football team.”

That leaves a pair of teams trying to find their footing amid what, from the outside, looks like a moment of crisis despite the calendar still reading September.

And for Iowa State, the urgency that was absent against the Bobcats is a non-negotiable Saturday.

“I put a lot of that on myself as well, being a leader of the team,” Nikkel said. “Trying to create that spark for the team – we need to come out with a little bit more urgency each game and come out with a little more swagger.

“That’s something that us as captains and us as the leadership group has tried to work on so that doesn’t happen.”

It should also be something that perhaps comes naturally not only after a loss, but a defeat that drew the rebuke from the head coach and revulsion from a fan base looking for improvement after last year’s 4-8 campaign that featured many of the same offensive issues.

“It comes a little bit easier (after a loss) because we don’t want to feel that feeling again,” Nikkel said. “Each game, it creates new challenges so I think each week it doesn’t matter who the opponent is.

“We have to come out ready to go.”

