Iowa State football lands its 13th recruit for the 2024 recruiting class

Oklahoma Washington's Cooper Alexander, a tight end, accepted Iowa State's scholarship offer for the 2024 class.

Iowa State added a second tight end to its 2024 recruiting class Friday when Cooper Alexander, of Washington, Oklahoma, became the 13th player in the class to accept a Matt Campbell offer.

The other tight end in this class is Keaton Roskop of Linn-Mar High School in Marion.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Alexander chose the Cyclones over offers from Colorado, Duke, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Stanford and Washington State, according to 247 Sports.

He’s the son of former Oklahoma tight end Stephen Alexander.

Iowa State’s 2024 class includes recruits from the states of Oklahoma, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Ohio and Illinois.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, and on Twitter @RandyPete

