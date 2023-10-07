Iowa State football hosts TCU in Big 12 action: live score updates, highlights and analysis

The Iowa State football team is looking to bounce back this week when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday night at Jack Trice Stadium.

The Cyclones (2-3, 1-1 in Big 12) found the loss column for the first time in Big 12 play last week with a 50-20 loss to No. 12 Oklahoma. Despite the lopsided loss, coach Matt Campbell's crew looked good on offense during much of the first half but just couldn't keep pace with the Sooners for 60 minutes. TCU (3-2,1-1 Big 12) lost in heartbreaking fashion at home against West Virginia last week, 24-21.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and can be seen on FS1. But if you can't make it out to Ames or you aren't near a TV on Saturday night, you can keep it locked right here as we bring you all the key updates, highlights and analysis from warm-ups until the clocks hit zero.

More: Peterson: Iowa State football players, coaches are emotional about Jack Trice's legacy

6:45 Looks like we may be in store for some shakeups on the offensive line

Our ISU beat writer, Travis Hines, has reported that true freshman Brendan Black is taking the first-team reps at right guard. If he starts, it’ll be the first time a true freshman starts a game on the offensive line since 2008.

True freshman Brendan Black goes through warmups as No. 1 at RG. Iowa State has not had a true freshman since '08 (Osemele, Haughton). — Travis Hines (@TravisHines21) October 7, 2023

6:30 Abu Sama might be the next big RB for the Cyclones

Sama, a true freshman out of Southeast Polk High School in Des Moines, has already become a fan favorite among the Iowa State faithful. He’s already getting some pretty lofty comparisons, too.

“He had as good of a (prospect) camp as I’ve seen,” Campbell said. “David Montgomery had that type of a camp for us when we were at Toledo and recruited (him). And Abu did the same thing.”

Montgomery, an Iowa State legend at the running back position, racked up 2,925 yards and 26 scores on the ground during his time in Ames. It says a lot about how highly the coaching staff thinks of Sama to even mention him in the same breath as Montgomery.

Sama had his best game as a Cyclone last week, putting up 67 yards on just seven carries. He’s yet to find the end zone this season, but could tonight be the night?

Alyssa Hertel spoke to Campbell, Scheelhaase and wideout Jaylin Noel earlier this week about Sama. Read her full story on the freshman right here.

More: Is Abu Sama, likened to David Montgomery, the future great Iowa State football running back?

6:00 Can Iowa State’s offense get moving on the ground?

The rushing attack for the Cyclones has left much to be desired so far in the 2023 season. The passing game has seemed to progress week by week as redshirt freshman Rocco Becht gets more and more comfortable as the starter.

The run game got going a bit more against Oklahoma last week, in a 50-20 loss for Iowa State, as the team rushed for a total of 150 yards. Still, the team is averaging just over three yards per carry on the season, good for second to last in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs’ defense is allowing just three yards per carry on average, so it might not be smooth sailing for Abu Sama, Cartevious Norton, Eli Sanders and Co. tonight.

Travis Hines, our ISU beat writer, spoke with Matt Campbell and offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase and did a deep dive on the ground attack. Check it out here.

More: Iowa State's running game improving, but remains a work in progress

5:30 p.m. Iowa State to honor Jack Trice on Saturday

Saturday's tilt with TCU is being billed as the "Jack Trice Legacy Game". The program is honoring Trice, the only Black man whose name is attached to a major college football stadium. Trice played for the Cyclones in 1923 and took the field when the team took on Minnesota. Some opposition players intentionally tried to knock Trice out of the game. Just days later, Trice died as a result of injuries he suffered during a game against Minnesota.

The entire season is being used to honor Trice, but Saturday is the culmination of it all. The 50-yard line at the stadium that bears Trice's name will have a new look. Instead of the standard Iowa State logo at midfield, fans will see a set of alternating red and white lines, resembling the uniform Trice wore with the Cyclones 100 years ago. Iowa State will also take the field in uniforms resembling the ones Trice wore back in 1923. Instead of an Iowa State logo on the helmet, the white lid will just say 'Ames,' which the school's athletic programs used to be referred to as in the early 1900s.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Follow live score updates, highlights of Iowa State football vs. TCU