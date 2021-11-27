Matt Campbell addresses job speculation after Iowa State football throttles TCU

AMES —One of the most anticipated regular seasons in Iowa State football ended on a high note Friday.

Iowa State closed out the regular season with a 48-14 win over Texas Christian at Jack Trice Stadium.

The Cyclones, once looked at as one of the favorites to return to the Big 12 Conference championship game, were even picked by some pundits to possibly reach the College Football Playoffs.

Neither of those things happened for the Cyclones, who finished the regular season with a 7-5 record and 5-4 mark in Big 12 play. But Iowa State still ended the regular season with a dominating win.

Breece Hall, who could enter the NFL Draft, was the star. The running back ran for thr touchdowns and hauled in another touchdown grab.

Next up for the Cyclones: A bowl game.

Quarterback Brock Purdy will be among the seniors honored at Friday's regular season finale.

POSTGAME: Charlie Kolar notes

Broke Iowa State's single-season tight end reception mark (58).

Increased his streak to 35 consecutive games with a catch, the second-best in school history.

Broke his own Iowa State tight end season receiving yards record (723).

POSTGAME: Brock Purdy notes

Tallied his school-record 30th career victory.

Broke Iowa State's career attempts record (1,428).

Shares or owns 32 school records in his career.

POSTGAME: Breece Hall notes

Broke the NCAA FBS record for consecutive games with a rushing touchdown (24).

Move past Darren Davis for second on Iowa State's all-time career rushing list (3,941 yards).

Tied the Big 12 record for multi-touchdown games in a career with 20.

Set a career-high with four touchdowns.

POSTGAME: Iowa State stats

Passing: Brock Purdy 21-30-2 (touchdowns) 262.

Rushing: Breece Hall 18-242, Jirehl Brock 2-41.

Receiving: Xavier Hutchinson 7-107, Charlie Kolar 5-65, Chase Allen 3-55.

POSTGAME: "If you missed the story, shame on you."

“I saw when we landed maybe from Texas Tech, there was something that said something in the terms of man like, Iowa State football, overrated or overhyped. I didn’t read the article and that’s fair. OK. I think that’s a fair statement about the head football coach. I don’t think that’s a fair statement that I would say about our football team and our football program. Maybe the word that should be used and I sure hope its not is underappreciated. And one of the things that I would tell you is the last five years of this football team and this senior class and this program is, coach Heacock said something really powerful last night to our kids and I think he was right on, he said, ‘Man for the last five years, Iowa State football, every time they’ve went on the field and played, they’ve given everybody something to hope for, something to live for and something to love for.’ It’s a really special group. And if you missed the story, shame on you because I think it’s a story that’s really powerful in a place and a time that’s never been done.”

POSTGAME: "The Bridge Builder."

“I read to our kids tonight after the game the poem, “The Bridge Builder.” And one of the things that I think that this group has done is man they came to a river that had never been crossed. And brick by brick they built the bridge. They didn’t run from it. They didn’t try to escape it. They just built a bridge and they built a bridge for the youth coming up after them. And they showed them the way. And I think that’s one of the greatest gifts that this class has given is that man they have been unbelievable teachers, they’ve been unbelievable leaders and really they’ve had the capacity to get it done every step of the way. And they built that they have built for Iowa State football going forward is maybe one of the most powerful bridges that this program has ever seen because it’s never been built, and this group did it.”

POSTGAME: Campbell on his message to recruits as job rumors swirl

“I think from my end, it’s one of those things where it’s not even remotely a conversation because in our end, we’re constantly working on the present. Jamie and I will sit down, I’m sure and talk about what’s the future hold, how do we continue to move this thing forward and then you continue to make the best decision of how you do those things the right way. But I think its always been about man we’ve built this thing to last for the long haul. We’ve never shortcut it, we’ve lived in the present and I think our recruits have seen that and they’ve seen what that’s been about and what’s that has looked like."

POSTGAME: Campbell on Iowa State's senior class

"What this group has done is incredible in my opinion. I think we are living in the present four years later. And four or five years later, Iowa state football is good. Iowa State football is stable. Iowa State football Is successful. But I think sometimes we all forget what we’ve come from. And what we’ve come from is really challenging. And this group chose to come to Iowa State when it was the laughingstock of college football, right? They came to Iowa State at 2-10, 3-9, 3-9, 2-10. They didn’t come here when it was man, they just played in the Alamo Bowl, they just played and won the Fiesta Bowl. They came here when it was no hope. And they chose to blaze a trail."

POSTGAME: Matt Campbell on Breece Hall

“If there’s a better running back in college football, I’d love to see him. he’s as special as they come. If this is it for Breece Hall, this is one heck of a way to go out.”

FINAL: Iowa State 48, TCU 14

What a night for Breece Hall.

6:45/4Q - Iowa State gets the ball back

The Cyclones still have many of their stars on the field. Matt Campbell making sure they go out in style.

8:53/4Q - Iowa State takes a 41-14 lead

What a night for Breece Hall. The Iowa State star adds a 4-yard touchdown run. That's his fourth touchdown of the night. He's got three on the ground and one in the air. Hall has run for 237 yards on the day.

9:40/4Q - Hall reaches 200 yards

A 35-yard run up the middle by Breece Hall puts him up over 200 rushing yards for the season.

10:54/4Q - TCU pulls to within 34-13

TCU takes advantage of the great field position. Four plays after the big return, Max Duggan fires a 6-yard touchdown pass.

12:17/4Q - TCU gets a big return

The Horned Frogs needed it. A 62-yard kickoff return puts them in business. But it's likely too little too late.

12:56/4Q - Let's take a look at that Greg Eisworth pick

It set up the big Breece Hall touchdown run.

Great pick by Eisworth.



🌪🚨🌪



pic.twitter.com/fqnrZ4PpID — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) November 26, 2021

12:56/4Q - Another Breece Hall touchdown

If this is the last we see of Breece Hall, what a way he's going out. Hall just tallied his third touchdown of the day with an 80-yard run. Iowa State takes a 34-7 lea

13:11/4Q - Greg Eisworth with a big pick

What a senior day for Eisworth. The Cyclone safety comes up with a pick in the end zone as TCU was going for it on fourth down. Iowa State has dropped multiple interception opportunities today. But the Cyclones cash in now.

End of 3Q - Iowa State 27, TCU 7

TCU did just convert on a third and long with Max Duggan unloading a 51-yard pass. The Horned Frogs are now in Iowa State territory.

2:10/3Q - TCU catches a break with a big penalty

Iowa State's Isiah Lee gets whistled for a roughing the passer penalty that pumps some new life into TCU's drive.

2:31/3Q - Iowa State takes a 27-7 lead

Iowa State is starting to pull away from TCU. The Cyclones add a 32-yard field goal by Andrew Mevis, his second of the day, to put Iowa State ahead 27-7.

7:40/3Q - Iowa State's defense gets another stop

TCU just can't get anything going in the second half. The Horned Frogs tried going for it on fourth down at midfield and couldn't get it. Iowa State takes over.

10:17/3Q - Let's take a look at that blocked punt

It’s a Darien Porter Block Party.



🌪🚨🌪



pic.twitter.com/hYGYDt1kGp — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) November 26, 2021

10:25/3Q - Iowa State takes a 24-7 lead

Hall manages to escape some tackles and reaches the end zone with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy. That's Hall's second touchdown of the game.

11:39/3Q - Iowa State blocks the TCU punt

Things go from bad to worse for TCU to start the second half. The Horned Frogs try to punt their first series but it gets blocked and recovered by T.J. Tampa for Iowa State. The Cyclones take over in TCU territory.

HALFTIME - Iowa State stat leaders

Passing: Brock Purdy 14-21-0-114.

Rushing: Breece hall 7-81, Jirehl Brock 1-40.

Receiving: Xavier Hutchinson 6-75, Charlie Kolar 4-39.

HALFTIME - Iowa State 17, TCU 7

The Horned Frogs couldn't do anything with their final series. The last play nearly resulted in an interception.

.21/2Q - Iowa State punts

The Cyclones can't take advantage of the opportunity and are forced to punt. TCU takes over and is trying to get something before halftime. The Horned Frogs do get the ball to start the second half.

1:26/2Q - Jaylin Noel with another big return

Noel, who had a big return on the opening kickoff, just added a 36-yard return. He's been huge on special teams tonight.

1:33/2Q - TCU pulls to within 17-7 of Iowa State

TCU has had a few big plays on offense today. None bigger than the 47-yard touchdown pass from Iowan Max Duggan to Blaire Conwright. That kind of took the air out of Jack Trice Stadium which had been celebrating Hall's historic run on Iowa State's last series.

3:35/2Q - Iowa State takes a 17-0 lead on Hall's historic touchdown

Breece Hall reaches the end zone with a 39-yard touchdown run. That puts Hall into the record book. He now has a rushing touchdown in an NCAA FBS record in 24-straight games. Hall passes Bill Burnett's mark of 23. Hall, who took a knee in the end zone to celebrate the touchdown, was mobbed by his teammates. Quite the cool scene here at Jack Trice Stadium. Hall then grabbed the ball and handed it to his mom in the stands.

BREECE UNLEASHED 🔥@CycloneFB RB @BreeceH sets the FBS record for most consecutive games with a rushing TD pic.twitter.com/oihI8FzWyH — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2021

6:43/2Q - Iowa State's defense gets a big stop

TCU decided to go for it on fourth-and-2 deep in Iowa State territory. But the Cyclones came up with a big stop on the quarterback keeper by Max Duggan and force a turn

13:12/2Q - Iowa State takes a 10-0 lead

Jirehl Brock takes off for a 40-yard touchdown run to pad Iowa State's lead. That's just the second touchdown of Brock's college career and his first rushing touchdown.

End of the 1Q - Iowa State 3, TCU

Iowa State took a 3-0 lead on a field goal by Andrew Mevis. That's about all we've gotten out of both teams, offensively. TCU is getting ready to punt when play resumes.

4:40/1Q - Pass interference call goes Iowa State's way

TCU wide receiver Quincy Brown got whistled for offensive pass interference. It's a big call. Brown, who came up with a leaping grab on the play, would have flipped the field for TCU all the way to the Iowa State 45-yard line. The Horned Frogs do end up getting the first down on a draw play on play later, though.

6:29/1Q - Iowa State's second series ends with a punt

Iowa State missed a massive opportunity when Brock Purdy hit Xavier Hutchinson for a 12-yard gain. That was the best play of the drive but it could have been better with Breece Hall wide open across the middle of the field. Iowa State ends up punting and pinning TCU on its own 15-yard line

9:25/IQ - TCU punts on its first drive

The Horned Frogs went three and out on their opening series. Quarterback Max Duggan, an Iowa native, scrambled on third down and nearly picked up the first d

10:29/1Q - Charlie Kolar makes some history

The Iowa State tight end had already established himself as one of the best tight ends in school history. But here's some more evidence. With two catches in Iowa State's opening drive, Kolar tied the single-season program record for catches by a tight end.

10:33/1Q - Iowa State takes a 3-0 lead

Andrew Mevis boots a 27-yard field goal to put Iowa State ahead 3-0. It was a pretty promising drive for the Cyclones who got great field position after a strong kickoff return. But the drive ended when Brock Purdy overshot Charlie Kolar with a pass on third own. If the pass would have been catchable, the Cyclones could have gotten a pass interference flag.

14:53/1Q - Iowa State with a strong start

The Cyclones get good field position to start the game after a 39-yard kickoff return by Jaylin Noel. Cyclones take over on their own 40-yard line.

3:25 p.m. - Injured cheerleader carted off the field

There was a scary moment before today's game. An Iowa State cheerleader fell on her neck/head. She was carted off the field as a precautionary measure but is doing well.

3:23 p.m. - Senior day festivities underway

It has been an emotional pre-game at Iowa State. The Cyclones honored the entire senior class which includes 23 players.

The last of the Iowa State seniors honored on the field before the game: Quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy introduced as "the winningest and greatest quarterback in Iowa State history." — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) November 26, 2021

2:31 p.m. - Black uniforms

Iowa State is going with the fan-favorite black uniforms for senior day.

2:11 p.m. - We could see some history today

Iowa State running back Breece Hall has scored a rushing touchdown in 23-straight games. That ties the NCAA FBS record with Arkansas' Bill Burnett who accomplished the feat from 1968-70. One more rushing touchdown for Hall and the record is his.

2:05 p.m. - NFL teams in the house

There are plenty of pro prospects taking the field today. And a few NFL teams will have reps here to watch them. They include the Minnesota Vikings, LA.. Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

