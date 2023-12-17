Iowa State football gets commitment from Utah high school receiver Dominic Overby

The Iowa State football program on Sunday received a commitment from Dominic Overby, a wide receiver from West Jordan, Utah.

Overby, 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, announced his commitment on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Overby also had offers from Washington State and Southern Utah, according to 247Sports.

Overby had 67 catches for 1,140 receiving yards as a senior this past season according to MaxPreps. He scored 12 touchdowns (11 receiving).

Overby is unranked by 247Sports, Rivals and On3.

