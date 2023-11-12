Iowa State football earns bowl eligibility with blowout, 45-13, win over BYU

PROVO, Utah – Iowa State is once again a bowl-eligible team.

Following a one-year hiatus on the heels of a program-record five-straight bowl appearances, the Cyclones secured their sixth win and bowl eligibility in a dominating 45-13 win over BYU on Saturday night.

Iowa State (6-4, 5-2) was in control of the game nearly from start to finish, and the Cyclones are now in a second-place tie in the Big 12 with two games to go for their efforts.

Rocco Becht completed 15 of his 23 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns while the Cyclones got a combined 209 yards and four touchdowns from running backs Eli Sanders (57 yards, one TD), Cartevious Norton (42 yards, one TD) and Abu Sama (110 yards, two TDs). It was the first time since 2013 that three Cyclone running backs scored touchdowns in the same game.

Iowa State was 8-of-14 on third down for the night.

BYU, meanwhile, managed 318 total yards, and could never find a consistent rhythm against the Iowa State defense.

The Cyclones got a head start thanks to a pair of BYU turnovers early in the game. Cougar quarterback Jake Retzlaff threw an interception on the first play from scrimmage, and Iowa State turned it into a touchdown three plays later. BYU then fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Iowa State tacked on a field goal to lead 10-0 barely three minutes into the game.

BYU briefly made things interesting with a touchdown later in the quarter, but Iowa State subsequently had little problem bottling up a punchless Cougar offense while moving the ball methodically on their own offensively to take a commanding 31-7 lead into halftime.

The second half was more of the same with Iowa State largely exerting its will on both sides of the ball against the Cougars (5-5, 2-5), who lost their first home game of the season.

Reaching six wins was a reasonable goal when Iowa State finished last year 4-8, but it became considerably more difficult after the Cyclones lost five starters – including their quarterback, running back, tackle and tight end – to sports wagering violations.

It went from difficult to borderline inconceivable after the Cyclones scored just seven points in a September loss to Ohio to fall to 1-2 on the season.

Since then, the Cyclones have won five of seven with both their losses coming to ranked opponents. Iowa State has also won three straight league road games in a season for the first time since 1978.

The offense has come alive during this stretch after looking seemingly helpless early on in the season. Iowa State entered Saturday in the middle of the pack in the Big 12 in scoring offense, a considerable achievement in itself given the Cyclones’ start to the season and their plodding pace. The explosion of 45 points against BYU is a testament to how far the offense, along with coordinator and play-caller Nate Scheelhaase, has progressed since that brutal day in Athens, Ohio.

And not only are the Cyclones bowl eligible, but they’re in a four-way tie for second place in the Big 12, with league-leading and seventh-ranked Texas coming to Ames next weekend.

The Cyclones have already reached a considerable milestone by earning a spot in a bowl game, and even more remains a possibility.

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him on X at @TravisHines21.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State football clinches bowl eligibility with rout of BYU