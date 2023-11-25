Iowa State football down its two leading rushers against Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. - The Iowa State football team will finish the regular season without its top two leading rushers.

Eli Sanders and Cartevious Norton are not with the team for Saturday’s game at No. 19 Kansas State, according to a school spokesperson. No reason for their absence was provided by the school.

Kickoff between the Cyclones (6-5, 5-3 Big 12) and Wildcats (8-3, 6-2) is slated for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast by FOX.

Sanders leads the Cyclones with 477 yards on 102 carries despite missing two games earlier this season to injury. Norton is second on the team with 343 yards on 87 carries. The pair have combined for seven touchdowns on the year.

Iowa State will now turn to true freshmen Abu Sama and Carsen Hansen along with redshirt freshman Arlen Harris to power the running game in what is likely to be cold and snowy conditions at Bill Snyder Family Stadium with the forecast calling for 4-to-7 inches of snow to fall before midnight.

Sama has gotten the most opportunity among the remaining running backs with 334 yards on 56 carries. He’s shown big-play ability, including a 59-yard touchdown run two weeks ago against BYU.

Hansen has been used sparingly in the running game, but has consistently been utilized as a third-down back. The Lakeville, Minn., native has carried 19 times for 56 yards.

The Iowa State running game has made great strides this season after an abysmal start to the season, but was held to just 9 yards last week against Texas.

Iowa State has already secured bowl eligibility, but could improve its standing in the bowl pecking order with a win over the ranked Wildcats.

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him on X at @TravisHines21.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Eli Sanders and Cartevious Norton out for Iowa State football vs. K-State