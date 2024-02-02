Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell now has two vacancies on his coaching staff

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell now has two assistant coaching positions to fill.

Officials at the school Friday confirmed an ESPN.com report that special teams/running backs coach Jordan Langs is no longer with the program.

Campbell, headed for his eighth season as the Cyclones’ successful coach, also has to hire a linebackers coach after Tyson Veidt, an original member of Campbell’s staff, left two weeks ago to become the defensive coordinator at Cincinnati.

Langs’ departure comes after being on the staff just one season. It wasn't immediately known where Langs is headed.

Cyclones special teams improved under the former Indiana Wesleyan head coach, primarily because of place-kicker Chase Contreraz’s field-goal accuracy. Also, Jaylin Noel ranked fourth in the Big 12 Conference in punt-return average last season.

Iowa State running back Abu Sama runs for some of his 276 yards last season at Kansas State.

Iowa State was 113th nationally with an average of 119.9 rushing yards a game, although true freshman Abu Sama showed plenty of potential to be an Iowa State star.

In the regular-season finale, the former Southeast Polk High School star plowed through the snow for 276 yards and three scores in a 42-35 victory at Kansas State.

Sama's 276 yards were the fourth-most for a Cyclone, with Heisman runner-up Troy Davis holding the first three three spots.

Sama scored on the game’s first offensive play, a 71-yard score on the snow-covered field. His other two scores were from 77 and 60 yards.

