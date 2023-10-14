Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell talks about the win at Cincinnati
Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell talks about the win at Cincinnati
Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell talks about the win at Cincinnati
Follow along throughout Saturday as we give live updates and commentary on all the Week 7 action.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Washington game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Notre Dame game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
Brock Bowers is an All-American who won the Mackey Award, which is awarded to the best tight end in the nation.
The Crimson Tide led 24-6 during the second half.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Which Week 6 games will have the most fantasy football juice? Matt Harmon breaks down every matchup.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
"It seems like he’s ready to come at any moment. What a blessing that’ll be," McVay said during a news conference.
It's a familiar face to Jones and the Cowboys, but in terms of similarity to the 49ers' promising young QB ... well, you decide.
Andres Fox was given a 15-yard penalty and immediately tossed for his actions.
The Browns tight end kept his face covered before playing the Ravens. He revealed the damage to his face earlier this week.
The Commanders passing game could provide some sneaky value this week. Dalton Del Don examines the DFS landscape to help you build a better lineup.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 6.
Which Monday Night Football team is going to gift us the most fantasy points? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin pick their sides.
The Fighting Irish are 2.5-point favorites against the undefeated Trojans.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
"It is what it is," the tight end said when the NFL was mulling over his punishment.
Three of the MLB's top regular-season teams were eliminated quickly this postseason.