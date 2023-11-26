Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell talks Kansas State win, 7-win season
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell gives his thoughts on the Cyclones' win over Kansas State and the season as a whole
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell gives his thoughts on the Cyclones' win over Kansas State and the season as a whole
Saturday is a monster day in the Big 12 race.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.
Mississippi State is expected to hire Lebby to be its next football coach.
Rivalry weekend is in the books. It didn't lack for drama either.
It's Rivalry Week, alright.
Florida State is 12-0 heading into the ACC championship game.
Follow all the action on Saturday as the college football regular season wraps up.
In the end, Michigan didn't need Jim Harbaugh on the sideline to beat Ohio State again. It had Moore, and that was more than enough.
No. 4 Washington closed out an undefeated regular season in dramatic fashion.
The Cowboys will play No. 7 Texas.
A Sam Houston player appeared to taunt Middle Tennessee kicker Zeke Rankin after his 47-yard miss as time expired.
The Chiefs' receiver woes continue.
Michigan State has found its new head football coach.
Johnson also argued with Mike Tomlin during the game.
After the injury, teammate Jevon Holland blamed New York's turf.
The Wildcats never led until the fourth quarter.
McCarron will be available as backup for Jake Browning.
Daniels has thrown for over 3,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2023.
Sanders left Colorado's blowout loss to Washington State in Week 12 with multiple injuries.
One of Boyle's two interceptions against the Dolphins resulted in a pick-6 off a Hail Mary attempt.