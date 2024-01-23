Iowa State football associate head coach Tyson Veidt expected to join Cincinnati staff

Iowa State linebackers coach Tyson Veidt gives instructions during a 2016 spring practice in Ames.

Iowa State football associate head coach Tyson Veidt is expected to be named the defensive coordinator at the University of Cincinnati, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told the Register on Tuesday.

Veidt has been with the Cyclones program since head coach Matt Campbell arrived in 2016. Veidt also serves as linebackers coach.

Linebackers have been a strength of the Iowa State defense during Campbell's eight seasons. Among the star players that Veidt has coached are Joel Lanning, Marcel Spears, Jake Hummel, Mike Rose, Gerry Vaughn and O'Rien Vance.

The move to Cincinnati allows Veidt to return to his native Ohio. Veidt also served under Campbell at Toledo before moving to Ames. The Cyclones wo at Cincinnati, a Big Conference newcomer in 2023, 30-10, last Oct. 14.

This is the second season in a row Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield had interest in an Iowa State assistant. Last season, former Cyclones offensive coordinator Tom Manning abruptly left the Bearcats, after becoming tight ends coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Register could not immediately reach Campbell.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 52nd year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State football's Tyson Veidt expected to join Cincinnati staff