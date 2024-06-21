Iowa State football announces five theme games for 2024

Iowa State football has announced its five themes for the 2024 home slate.

Aug. 31 vs. North Dakota State (Color It Cardinal, Cyclone Club day of honor)

Fans are encouraged to wear cardinal for this game.

Sept. 21 vs. Arkansas State (Hall of Fame)

Six former Cyclones — wrestling's Rich Binek and Mike VanArsdale, men's basketball's Melvin Ejim, volleyball's Victoria Henson, women's basketball's Lyndsey Medders and football's Kelechi Osemele — will be inducted into the Iowa State Hall of Fame and recognized at halftime.

Oct. 5 vs. Baylor (White Out)

Fans are encouraged to wear white for this game.

Nov. 2 vs. Texas Tech (Homecoming)

This year's contest will mark the 111th Homecoming game in school history.

Nov. 30 vs. Kansas State (Senior Day)

Seniors will be introduced for their final time at Jack Trice Stadium. Arrive early and join in the celebration of this year's graduating class.

2024 Iowa State football schedule

Aug. 31: vs. North Dakota State

Sept. 7: at Iowa

Sept. 21: vs. Arkansas State

Sept. 28: at Houston

Oct. 5: vs. Baylor

Oct. 12: at West Virginia

Oct. 19: vs. Central Florida

Nov. 2: vs. Texas Tech

Nov. 9: at Kansas

Nov. 16: vs. Cincinnati

Nov. 23: at Utah

Nov. 30: vs. Kansas State

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Cyclones football announces five theme games for 2024