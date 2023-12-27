Iowa State football All-American cornerback T.J. Tampa has opted out of the Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s official. T.J. Tampa’s outstanding Iowa State football career is over.

Coach Matt Campbell confirmed to The Des Moines Register after practice Wednesday morning that the All-American cornerback has opted out of the Dec. 29 Liberty Bowl game against Memphis.

His next step? The Senior Bowl, and then preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft, where many mock drafts predict him being selected in the second round, if not earlier.

A semifinalist for the Thorpe and Bednarik awards, Tampa finished his brilliant ISU career with 24 consecutive starts, the second-longest active streak on the team. The senior started 29 games during his time with the program.

“The higher you are to being a high-end draft pick – you’ve really got to make a smart decision on what’s best for you and your future,” Campbell said.

Iowa State All-American cornerback T.J. Tampa has opted out of the Dec. 29 Liberty Bowl. His focus now is on the 2024 NFL Draft.

Tampa was recruited as a receiver. That thought switched after he worked as a cornerback during an Iowa State football prospect camp.

Word of Tampa’s defensive back workout spread nationally. Georgia coach Kirby Smart was more interested than he was earlier on in Tampa's recruitment.

More: Iowa State football's lockdown cornerback T.J. Tampa is an Associated Press All-American

“Kirby Smart made a big push,” Marq Tampa, T.J.’s father told The Register. “Kirby said he’ll be a good wide receiver if he came to play for Georgia. Kirby said if he became a defensive back, he’ll be a draft pick.”

The 11th-hour call from Smart was a Hail Mary. Tampa already committed to Matt Campbell’s program -- and in late April, figures to be the Cyclones' highest-picked defensive back since Ellis Hobbs went to New England in the third round of the 2005 draft.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State's T.J. Tampa opts out of Liberty Bowl to prep for NFL Draft