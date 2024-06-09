Iowa State football adds running back Ryver Peppers to 2025 class, a three-star recruit

Apparently, it comes in threes for the Iowa State Cyclones.

In one day, the Cyclone football squad has added three commits to its 2025 class, this time in securing a commitment from Ryver Peppers. Peppers is a three-star recruit from Independence, Missouri. The 5-foot-11, 180 pound running back held offers from Army, Kansas State, Northwestern, Utah and several others.

As a junior, Peppers ran for 1,642 yards and 31 touchdowns for Fort Osage High School. That was a near-replication of Peppers' sophomore season where he recorded 1,634 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns. He's also an All-State track and field athlete in long jump.

Peppers was the team's third commit on June 9, joining defensive back Mason Ellens and wide receiver Karon Brookins who were also three-star recruits as well. In total the Cyclones have 10 total commits for the 2025 class, with Peppers being the lone running back commit for 2025.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State football adds running back Ryver Peppers to 2025 class