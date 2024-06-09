Iowa State football adds Mason Ellens, a three-star recruit out of Illinois, to 2025 class

Iowa State football added its second commit of the day Sunday afternoon with three-star, 2025 recruit Mason Ellens of Glen Ellyn, Illinois pledging his talents to the Cyclones.

Earlier in the day, Karon Brookins also committed to Iowa State for the 2025 class.

Ellens is the No. 26 overall recruit from Illinois, according to 247Sports rankings, playing both defensive back and wide receiver at Glenbard West High School. The 6-foot, 175-pound athlete has top-end speed as a track star, running a 10.73 100-meter dash. He used that speed to return kickoffs in high school as well.

It appears that Ellens is trending toward being a defensive back for the Cyclones, praising safeties coach Deon Broomfield for his role in his recruitment. Ellens also lists himself as a defensive back on his social media accounts.

"Coach Campbell, thank you for this amazing opportunity," Ellens said. "Coach Broomfield thank you for being consistent and believing in me."

In addition to the offer from Iowa State, Ellens held offers from Iowa, Boston College, Minnesota and several other Division I programs. He is the ninth commit in Iowa State's 2025 class and the lone defensive back in the group.

The road to playing time right away will be steep for Ellens, with 22 defensive backs currently on the roster and just four set to graduate by the time he arrives on campus. But the speed Ellens brings to the table could be a factor in special teams right away.

Eli McKown covers high school sports and wrestling for the Des Moines Register. Contact him at Emckown@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EMcKown23

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State football adds three-star recruit Mason Ellens to 2025 class