Iowa State football adds junior college quarterback Tanner Hughes to 2023 roster

Iowa State football added another player to its quarterback room with the commitment of Butte College product Tanner Hughes, a source within the ISU program confirmed to the Register.

Hughes spent two seasons at Butte College. In his first year, he completed just 10 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns. He threw two interceptions that season. This past season, Hughes completed 143 passes for 2,193 yards and 23 touchdowns, while only throwing three interceptions.

Hughes landed offers from Morehead State and Duquesne, based on his Twitter. The Cyclones offered him on May 20 and he committed to Iowa State three days later.

He is the fourth scholarship player in Iowa State’s quarterback room for the 2023 season. Hunter Dekkers, Rocco Becht and JJ Kohl are the other three.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State football adds Butte College quarterback Tanner Hughes to roster