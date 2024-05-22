Iowa State football adds former LSU defensive back Ryan Robinson via the transfer portal

Iowa State football has added some depth to its defensive backfield, picking up a commitment from Louisiana State's Ryan Robinson via the transfer portal.

The former Tiger appeared in four games as a true freshman in Baton Rouge and recorded three tackles. He was a former three-star recruit according to 247/Sports, holding offers from several major programs such as Auburn, Florida State, Michigan State and Oregon before becoming a preferred walk-on for coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers.

Robinson was one of the better in Louisiana as a high school player. He saw playing time only on special teams in his first season before entering the transfer portal.

It'll be a tough path to see the field this fall on defense with the majority of Iowa State's defense returning to the fold, but Robinson could see time on special teams once again before becoming a part of the future plans for coach Matt Campbell and the staff.

Eli McKown covers high school sports and wrestling for the Des Moines Register. Contact him at Emckown@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EMcKown23

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State football adds former LSU defensive back via transfer portal