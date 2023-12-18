Iowa State football adds commitment from Alijah Carnell ahead of National Signing Day

Just one day after extending a late offer, Iowa State football picked up a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Alijah Carnell.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound lineman out of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas is ranked the No. 14 player in Nevada by 247Sports. He announced on Twitter on Dec. 17 that he had landed an offer from the Cyclones after his visit to Ames this past weekend.

Carnell held additional offers from Charlotte, Kansas State, Nevada, North Texas, Tulane, UNLV and Wyoming.

He is the fourth player to commit to Iowa State since the Cyclones hosted several players on campus over the Dec. 16-17 weekend.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State football adds commitment from DL Alijah Carnell