Iowa State football adds Auburn transfer Tobechi Okoli to incoming class

Iowa State football added another piece to its incoming class with Auburn transfer Tobechi Okoli.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive lineman saw action in just one game – against Alabama State – in two seasons with the Tigers. He was a three-star prospect and a top-10 overall prospect from Missouri as a high school recruit. In his senior season, he recorded 41.5 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Iowa State was actually the first Division I program to offer Okoli back in 2019, according to 247Sports.

But Georgia and Auburn were among the schools that offered him in the following spring, and he committed to the Tigers in August 2020. After two seasons at Auburn, he entered the transfer portal on April 27 and committed to the Cyclones on Sunday.

Okoli joins two other transfers who will be immediately eligible to play in Ames. Head coach Matt Campbell landed commitments from Missouri linebacker Zachary Lovett and Stanford running back Arlen Harris Jr. since the end of the 2022 season.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State football adds Auburn transfer DL Tobechi Okoli