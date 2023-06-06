Iowa State football adds 3-star linebacker Cael Brezina to its 2024 class

Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell talks to players after the university's Spring Football game at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Ames, Iowa

Iowa State football added another piece to its 2024 recruiting class with the commitment of 3-star linebacker Cael Brezina on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior from Downers Grove, Illinois, is the No. 26 player in Illinois and the No. 94 linebacker in the country, according to 247Sports. He does not have a 247Sports Composite rating.

Brezina held offers from Air Force, Arizona Christian, Army, Indiana, Lindenwood, Marshall, Northern Colorado, Northern Illinois, Pennsylvania, Syracuse and Western Michigan. Iowa State was the second program to offer the Illinois linebacker; the Cyclones offered him on January 22.

He is the eighth player to commit to Matt Campbell’s 2024 recruiting class, and he is the second linebacker. Brezina joins 3-star linebacker Mason Miller, out of Pine Creek in Colorado.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State adds 3-star linebacker Cael Brezina to its 2024 class