Iowa State has created a recruiting pipeline into the state of Wisconsin

Iowa State landed a commitment from Wisconsin top in-state target Xzavion Mitchell Saturday afternoon.

Mitchell is the No. 3-ranked player from the state of Wisconsin in the 2025 cycle and the No. 120 player in the class. The top recruit leaving the state is a big loss for the Badgers and continues a troubling trend of in-state players leaving to play elsewhere.

Every recruitment has different circumstances, so this isn’t to say the Badgers should land every top player. But schools have had success recruiting in the state as of late, Iowa State being a prime example.

Mitchell will be the eighth in-state player to choose the Cyclones since 2020. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger arrived to the program in 2021 and has put an emphasis on continuing that pipeline.

Past WI HS boys 🏀 players to play for Iowa St. MBB since 2020: Tyrese Haliburton – Oshkosh N

Tyrese Hunter – Racine St. Cat's

Nate Jenkins – Kettle Moraine

Terrence Lewis – Milw. Riverside

Milan Momcilovic – Pewaukee

Jackson Paveletzke – Kimberly

Nate Schuster – Menomonee Falls pic.twitter.com/L6F6vBuk0O — Jordan Loppnow (@JordanLoppnow) March 23, 2024

Wisconsin’s class of 2024 finished No. 56 in the nation with two players committed. Its class of 2025 currently ranks No. 12 nationally, though it only has a commitment from one player.

Greg Gard has work to do on the recruiting trail as he works to save his job after yet another early NCAA Tournament exit.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire