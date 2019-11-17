Iowa State kicker appears to get injured celebrating game-winning FG over Texas

Iowa State kicker Connor Assalley better be ready if ever he kicks the Cyclones to a last-second upset victory again. Sure, there’s the thrill of a season-defining win, but there’s also the apparent threat of bodily harm.

The Cyclones captured a huge win over No. 19 Texas on Saturday, holding on against a fourth-quarter Longhorns rally thanks to a 36-yard walk-off field goal from Assalley. It was reportedly Iowa State’s first walk-off winner since 1983.

Assalley was immediately mobbed by his teammates as the kick went through the uprights, eventually getting gang-tackled as they caught up to him.

CYCLONES WIN! 🌪



Connor Assalley drills the 36-yard field goal to give @CycloneFB the win over Texas.pic.twitter.com/hjRn7oX9LF — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 17, 2019

That was all in good fun, until Assalley was seen walking off the field appearing to look much worse for wear.

Assalley makes the game winner as time expires for ISU....then hurts himself celebrating. It doesn't get any more lil bro than that pic.twitter.com/HVxBGSAceU — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 17, 2019

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell didn’t mention any injury for Assalley after the game, so it appears the kicker avoided significant harm from the dogpile.

With the win, Iowa State improved to 6-4 and clinched bowl eligibility, though it probably wasn’t sweating too much about reaching that plateau considering it has a home game against Kansas next week.

