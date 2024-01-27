Iowa State coach TJ Otzelberger goes off on Kansas State allegations
Iowa State coach TJ Otzelberger goes off on Kansas State allegations
Iowa State coach TJ Otzelberger goes off on Kansas State allegations
"Horns Down" remains a sensitive spot for Texas.
McMahon was accused of heinous behavior by a former WWE employee earlier this week.
Damages are estimated at $75,000, but authorities haven't found the thieves.
For the second straight week, Kansas City's defense is preparing for an elusive, creative QB who can beat you in multiple ways. Can the Chiefs get the job done again in Sunday's AFC championship?
Last year's Super Bowl field was a big talking point after the Chiefs' victory.
With just four teams left in the NFL playoffs, Jorge Martin projects how star players on those squads will fare next fantasy season.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for NFL championship weekend.
Scoring against the Chiefs is far easier said than done, but if there is ever going to be a player up for this task (not named Mahomes), it’s Jackson.
Jason Fitz is joined by host of The Exempt List Charles McDonald, as the duo react to the latest head coaching hires (including Raheem Morris live on the pod) before giving three player matchups to watch in each of the two Conference Championship games. Jim Harbaugh is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers, and both hosts are feeling great about the fit. The NFL is all about having a great head coach/quarterback pairing, and LA might finally have one. The Carolina Panthers have hired Dave Canales to be the head coach, and Charles thinks it's a great hire, especially considering it was one of the less attractive openings. The Atlanta Falcons hire Raheem Morris during recording, so Fitz gets Falcon fan Charles' live reaction. Later, the duo move on to the two Conference Championship games and the three player matchups that will determine each game. On the NFC side, Charles is looking forward to Penei Sewell on Nick Bosa, Fred Warner on Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and George Kittle on Brian Branch. On the NFC side, Charles is excited for Travis Kelce vs. Kyle Hamilton, Isiah Pacheco vs. Roquan Smith and Zay Flowers vs. La'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie.
Ionescu set a record with 37 points in the final of last year's WNBA 3-point contest.
The Falcons have their guy.
Taylor Swift made a stadium worker's day with some generosity.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the NBA coaching changes in Milwaukee and DC, discuss Team USA, reveal Dan’s All-Star selections and more.
Championship Sunday in the NFL is arguably the best football day of the year. With fantastic matchups in both conferences this weekend should be no different. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don breakdown everything you need to know for Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers. The two also share their reaction to Jim Harbaugh officially becoming the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Carolina announced the hiring of Dave Canales as its new head coach.
The Wizards are making a change.
Boutte was a sixth-round pick of the Patriots in 2023 and played five games this past season.
Is there a conspiracy to put the Chiefs in the Super Bowl? Or the Ravens? Or both? Maybe so …
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde devote the entirety of today’s episode looking deeper into the key issues plaguing the world of college athletics at the moment.
Fangio served as a consultant for the Eagles last season as they prepared for Super Bowl LVII.