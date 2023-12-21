Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly talks about his team's win over Northern Iowa
Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly recaps his team's win over Northern Iowa.
Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly recaps his team's win over Northern Iowa.
This is only the second time the Ravens weren't considered the favorite this sesason
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast diving into the action stemming from this year’s National Signing Day.
C.J. Stroud was concussed in the Texans' 30-6 loss to the Jets in Week 14.
Peavy, a two-time World Series winner, pitched five years for the White Sox.
Looks like it’s time for “Deflategate” Round 2.
Cameras caught Doeren calling North Carolina "pieces of s***" to his players after NC State's victory.
Ben Simmons hasn’t played for the Nets since Nov. 6.
The future was looking a bit bleak for the Buckeyes ahead of the early signing period. But good news arrived early Wednesday for Day and Co.
Jason Fitz is joined Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The trio start with the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching changes on defense, as they now have Matt Patricia as de facto defensive coordinator. Were the Eagles right to make big changes despite their great record? In other news, potential coach of the year candidates Dameco Ryans and Kevin Stefanski face off this weekend, both with backup quarterbacks. Jim Harbaugh has been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the trio discuss what they're hearing as far as whether or not the coaching legend will return to the NFL. Jori and Charles are two of the 50 voters for MVP this season, and Fitz picks their brain over who is in the lead, whether a non-quarterback has a shot and Brock Purdy vs. Christian McCaffrey. The hosts finish things off with a discussion around the Chicago Bears and their looming decision at quarterback. Charles spoke with thirteen NFL general managers to get their thoughts, and the general consensus is that the Bears should move on and take Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. But is there anything Justin Fields could do to change their mind?
Under the agreement, selected Beavers and Cougars athletic teams, most notably the basketball squads, will compete in the WCC as affiliate members.
The fantasy season isn't over yet. These weeks are the money ones. Scott Pianowski takes a look back at how you got here.
What's going wrong in Philadelphia right now? How did the Bills and Cowboys both hurt their own QB's MVP chances on Sunday? And why is Tommy DeVito's agent squeezing a mom-and-pop pizza shop?
Georgia got commitments from three of the top 12 players in the class of 2024.
The Bills are very much alive in the AFC East race.
Vincent Goodwill is in New Orleans for Ja Morant’s return from suspension, and he talks about how the night went perfectly for the Grizzlies’ guard but there is still work left to do.
Smith could be the latest star Ohio State wide receiver.
How unbelievable has Raheem Mostert's season been? Jorge Martin dives deep into the running back's unexpected monster year for fantasy.
Everyone has their own unique story, but few NFL players have one as remarkable as Brandon Aubrey's.
In today's edition: Ja Morant's electric return, Alexander Ovechkin's career-worst slump, NFL power rankings, Barcelona selling its soul, and more.
Barcelona's financially motivated friendly on Thursday in Dallas only highlights the club's unending search for new streams of revenue instead of long-term stability.