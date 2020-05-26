Iowa State caps stadium attendance at 30,000 for home games

It is clear a football season is going to happen in 2020. The only question was, is and remains: Will games be played in stadiums full of fans?

Iowa State became the first to answer what its plans are, though the school left open the possibility things could change later.

Athletics director Jamie Pollard wrote to fans Tuesday morning, announcing that the school will limit the number of fans at Cyclone home games, citing current guidelines set by state and local officials. Pollard said Jack Trice Stadium, which seats 61,500, will open its gates to 30,000 fans in 2020.

The school has 22,000 season ticket holders who have renewed for 2020, and those 22,000 are allowed to attend all home games. Those who renew before June 12 also will be allowed to attend every home game, up to 30,000.

“Because we expect to reach the 50 percent capacity limitation through season ticket sales, we do not anticipate selling single-game tickets unless the capacity limits are raised,” Pollard wrote, via the Des Moines Register. “Those guidelines may be adjusted as time passes. Right now, we are planning as though the capacity of our stadium would be limited to 30,000 spectators.”

South Dakota, UNLV, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Baylor and West Virginia are scheduled to visit Ames this season.

