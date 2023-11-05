Iowa State’s Beau Freyler talks about the loss against Kansas
Follow all the action during a loaded Week 10 slate.
Just 11 Power Five teams have fewer than two losses.
No. 7 Texas nearly saw its national championship hopes disappear thanks to a second-half collapse at home against No. 23 Kansas State.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt.
Dusty Baker didn't enjoy every part of being a manager.
Dillon Johnson rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns as Washington put up a whopping 572 yards of offense.
Milroe matched star LSU QB Jayden Daniels as they traded explosive plays for much of the game.
In what was likely the final installment of Bedlam for the foreseeable future, Oklahoma State spoiled rival Oklahoma’s hopes of winning a national championship.
Murray's 21-day window to return from the PUP list ends next week.
Notre Dame got three first downs over its final six possessions.
Are you ready for the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel? Here's how to watch Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul and more fight this weekend.
Chicago acquired the edge rusher ahead of the trade deadline on Tuesday.
Mahomes' former Chiefs teammate, Tyreek Hill, has already expressed interest in participating.
The NBA's first batch of games in the in-season tournament are done.
Need some lineup advice in a week full of injuries and teams on bye? Don't worry — fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don has you covered.
A third longtime Barcelona teammate is joining Lionel Messi in Miami.
The Steelers won but one of their receivers apparently wasn't happy.
Jake Fischer & Dan Devine speak about James Harden's illuminating first comments as a Clipper, the start of the NBA In-Season Tournament, Victor Wembanyama's first week and more.
The fantasy hockey waiver wire is alive and flush with talent, and Evan Berofsky presents his top players to pick up.
Watson was dealing with a lingering shoulder injury.