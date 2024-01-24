Iowa State basketball's Tamin Lipsey expected to return from injury Wednesday vs. Kansas State

Iowa State basketball point guard Tamin Lipsey, who missed Saturday’s win at TCU with a shoulder sprain, is expected to play Wednesday night against Kansas State, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

Lipsey is Iowa State’s leader in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. His return to the lineup would fortify the Cyclones during a critical week that includes home games against the Big 12-leading Wildcats and a matchup with No. 8 Kansas on Saturday afternoon.

Wednesday’s game will tip at 8 p.m. and be broadcast by ESPN2.

Lipsey suffered the injury late in last Tuesday's loss at BYU but expressed optimism over the weekend that he would be able to return to the lineup quickly.

“I’m feeling better every day,” he told The Register on Saturday. “I’m hopeful to play Wednesday. That’s the goal.”

Iowa State (14-4, 3-2 Big 12) fared well without Lipsey in its win over TCU thanks to big contributions from guards Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones. But Lipsey’s expected return to the lineup would put the Cyclones back at full strength against Kansas State (14-4, 4-1)

“He’s an elite competitor,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger told reporters Tuesday. “I don’t want him to be out there feeling like he can’t be at his best.

“He deserves the right to feel at his best to be out there. If he is, he’ll go. If he’s not, we’ll continue to evaluate as we move forward.”

