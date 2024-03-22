How Iowa State basketball's offensive improvements make it a national-title contender

OMAHA, Neb. – The Iowa State basketball coaching staff knew things needed to get better offensively. They had no illusions about the reality that their success in T.J. Otzelberger’s first two seasons came in spite of the offense.

The Cyclones went to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments, including a Sweet 16, because the defense was elite. If it had been merely very good, Iowa State probably spends the month of March the last two seasons in the NIT because of an offense that couldn’t even catch a whiff of the top-100 in efficiency.

So to say Iowa State shooting 23 percent from the floor, 9 percent from 3-point range and scoring 41 points in a first-round upset to Pitt last year was a catalyst for change isn’t exactly accurate.

But it was a blunt reminder of how much the Cyclones’ offense was holding them back.

“I was shedding some tears at this time last year,” point guard Tamin Lipsey said.

It was all smiles in the Cyclones locker room Thursday night, however, as they delivered an equally blunt reminder just how different this team is.

The Cyclones shot 57.9 percent from the field, made 11-of-23 3-point shots, broke a program tournament-record with 23 assists and scored an 82-65 first-round NCAA Tournament win over South Dakota State. The game illustrated that a team that once played in black-and-white offensively has added technicolor to its arsenal.

“These guys can win a national championship,” South Dakota State coach and former Otzelberger assistant Eric Henderson said. “They play so hard and they’re so good on the defensive end, but what makes them have a chance to win the national championship is their offense.

“The way they move, the way that they’re connected and the way that they know what they’re really good at is special.”

It’s allowed the Cyclones to have a special season, one that continues Saturday with a Sweet 16 berth on the line against No. 7 Washington State (5:10 p.m. CT; TNT).

“Our guys are playing their best basketball,” Otzelberger said.

The improvement can be traced most obviously to the roster. The Cyclones simply have more players who are better on that end of the floor.

“Obviously our overall skill level has taken a step as far as having multiple playmakers,” said Iowa State assistant Nate Schmidt, who, along with director of player development Erik Crawford, coordinates the Cyclone offense. “This third year, I feel like we took a big jump.”

It starts in the backcourt where Lipsey has blossomed into a first-team all-Big 12 performer and UNLV transfer Keshon Gilbert has given Iowa State an additional dynamic guard who can both score and facilitate.

Up front, Robert Jones has transformed from an offensive liability to a 60% shooter while Tre King has become a reliable scorer.

It’s helped create a more free-flowing, unpredictable and variable offense.

“Our first two years, we had a lot more sets and slowed it down,” Schmidt said. “This year, we’ve really tried to focus on playing together, playing connected, moving on penetration, creating action and just staying connected.”

The Cyclones are also forcing teams to defend them in three dimensions, thanks largely to 6-foot-9 senior Hason Ward and his gravity-defying dunks.

“He can go get that basketball almost at 12 feet, which no one else can get to,” Otzelberger said, “so it’s been a weapon for our offense.”

Instead of simply just having to guard the floor, Ward’s lob threat makes defenses guard the air.

“It’s huge,” Schmidt said. “It helps our guards to get downhill even more because the big is worried about what’s behind him.”

Nothing, though, exemplifies the offensive change for Iowa State like the player who watched them score 41 against Pitt from the couch as a high school senior.

“Watching that game last year was tough,” Milan Momcilovic said, “because they struggled very, very much on offense.

“So just to know I could come in and provide a big impact on the offensive end – that's what I’m here to do.”

Momcilovic is a unicorn.

He’s 6-foot-8 with the ability to score at all three levels. His jumper, whether from behind the 3-point line or in the mid-post, is best defended by hope and prayer. It can hardly be bothered as he releases well above any defender.

“There’s not a whole lot guys can do,” Otzelberger said after Momcilovic was 8-of-15 from the floor with 19 points against the Jackrabbits.

Momcilovic hasn’t been a cure-all for Iowa State’s offense this season, and in fact he’s not only emblematic of the Cyclones’ offensive evolution from a year ago, but also its resiliency this year.

The freshman’s struggles coincided with an offensive lull the last two weeks of the Cyclones’ regular season that bottomed out with a 65-58 loss at Kansas State.

Iowa State’s offense had been in a funk for the previous four games, but the significance of the slide was masked by the fact the Cyclones kept winning. It was, frankly, much like the previous two seasons. Great defense making up for mediocre offense.

“We probably were feeling ourselves a little bit,” Gilbert said. “It kind of woke us up to let us know we could be beat.”

The response was an electric three days in Kansas City, which saw the Cyclones claim a Big 12 Tournament championship with an offense that was absolutely humming.

“When we were at K-State,” Otzelberger said, “the ball stuck, we over-dribbled it, we weren’t all together – and that’s where we put our emphasis.”

The results are speaking for themselves.

“The biggest thing is our ball movement has taken a big step toward how it was at the start of Big 12 play,” Schmidt said of the revival. “All five guys are involved. We have a good balance back to our offense. It’s not just one or two guys really trying to make the plays.

“We’re all five playing together."

A year ago, the locker room was in tears and the program humbled by an abysmal offensive performance.

Now, the Cyclones are a team built on defense, but not exclusively dependent upon it.

Now, the Cyclones are whole.

Now, they are national-title contenders.

“We feel like we can compete with the best of the best in this tournament,” Lipsey said, “especially when we’re shooting the ball at such a high level.

“Our defense will take care of itself for the most part and it’s hard to stop us when we’re shooting the ball.”

