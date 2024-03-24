Iowa State basketball vs Washington State: Live updates, analysis from March Madness game

The Iowa State men's basketball team will face Washington State on Saturday in Omaha to determine a spot in the Sweet 16 of March Madness.

Iowa State, the 2 seed in the East Region, improved to 28-7 with an 82-65 victory over South Dakota State on Thursday.

Washington State, the 7 seed, beat Drake 66-61 on Thursday to move to 25-9 this season.

The winner of Saturday's game will advance to next week's regional semifinals in Boston and will play the winner of Illinois vs. Duquesne.

H2/6:29 Iowa State 56, Washington State 46- ISU up double digits

Tamin Lipsey knocked down a stepback 3-pointer then snatched a steal on the following possession. It led to a jumper by Tre King.

It gave the Cyclones a 10-point advantage--their largest of the game.

H2/8:05 Iowa State 49, Washington State 44- Cougars are fighting

The Cougars have kept themselves in the game despite the Cyclones earning their largest lead (8) in the second half.

The Cyclones haven't made a shot in the last two minutes while the Cougars have creeped up. Although, Iowa State have done a good job at limiting Washington State's Jaylen Wells to just two points in the second half.

H2/12:49 Iowa State 42, Washington 35- Iowa State find success from behind-the-arc

Back-to-back jumpers by Myles Rice pulled the Cougars within one but a Tamin Lipsey 3-pointer added to the Cyclones' lead.

Curtis Jones made his own shot from behind-the-arc, putting him at 9 points on the scorecards.

H2/16:03 Iowa State 36, Washington State 31- Keshon Gilbert in double-digits

Keshon Gilbert earned a three-point play that got the crowd up on their feet.

Gilbert is up to 10 points after giving the Cyclones a five-point lead. He also has two assists and two rebounds.

H2/18:24 Iowa State 31, Washington State 27- ISU comes out aggressive

Tamin Lipsey drove to the rim and picked up the first points for the Cylones coming out of halftime.

On the next offensive possession, Milan Momcilovic got his own scoring started by draining a clean jumper to give Iowa State a four-point lead.

HALFTIME: Washington State 27, Iowa State 27- Cyclones keep the game close

The Cyclones had a far from perfect first half, but they've stayed in the game. Iowa State shot 9-of-29 (31%) from the field in the first 20 minutes.

Washington State's Jaylen Wells had 16 first-half points. The Cyclones will have to contain the junior forward in the second half if they want to take control of the game.

H1/2:01 Washington State 25, Iowa State 25- Cylones tie the game

Washington State’s Jaylen Wells made a jump shot after a TV timeout. Following a miss by Iowa State, Wells drained another shot to add to the Washington State lead.

A couple of possessions later, Curtis Jones drained a 3-pointer for the Cyclones to tie the game.

H1/5:46 Washington State 16, Iowa State 15- Cylones are picking up steam

Following a turnover Washington State, Keshon Gilbert drove aggressively to the rim for a much-need basket for Iowa State. Another turnover by the Cougars resulted in a coast-to-coast bucket by Tamil Lipsey.

A three-point play by Gilbert cuts Iowa State's deficit to one point.

H1/8:50 Washington State 14, Iowa State 6- Iowa State need momentum

Iowa State had an opportunity to gain much-needed momentum with a steal then bucket by Robert Jones but the Cougars answered with a shot from behind-the-arc.

The Cougars are making it difficult for the Cyclones to find their edge.

H1/11:34 Washington State 7, Iowa State 1- Iowa State's offensive struggles continue

Curtis Jones broke Iowa State's scoring drought with a 3-pointer but the Cyclones struggled to make another basket on their following two possessions.

The Cougars now hold a seven-point advantage over an Iowa State team that are now 1-of-13 (7.7%) from the field.

H1/15:55 Washington State 7, Iowa State 0- Cyclones off to a slow start

Iowa State is 0-for-7 from the field in the first four minutes of action, and have struggled to get anything going offensively.

The Cougars have taken advantage and taken control of the momentum. The Cyclones will have to find their groove coming out of a timeout.

Who are Washington State's best players?

Scoring leader: Isaac Jones 15.5 ppg

Assists leader: Myles Rice 3.9 apg

Rebounding leader: Isaac Jones 7.5 rpg

Who are Iowa State's best players?

Scoring leader: Keshon Gilbert 13.8 ppg

Assists leader: Tamin Lipsey 4.9 apg

Rebounding leader: Tre King 5.3 rpg

