Iowa State basketball vs. Illinois in March Madness: Prediction for 2024 NCAA Tournament

No. 2 seed Iowa State basketball and No. 3 seed Illinois are set to battle Thursday in the 2024 NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 on Thursday in Boston. Time and TV were not determined as of late Saturday night.

The Cyclones are 29-7. They won their first-round game against South Dakota State and second-round contest against Washington State by 17 and 11 points, respectively.

Illinois is coming off a dominant 89-63 second-round win over Duquesne.

Here's a look at what to expect in Thursday's game:

A look at Illinois basketball's top players

The Fighting Illini sport one the best scorers in the country in Terrence Shannon Jr., whose 23.1 points per game average ranks third in the nation.

He's also been playing some of his best basketball in March with six straight games of 25 or more points, including 30 against Duquesne on just 14 shots.

Shannon Jr. is a solid 3-point shooter (36%) and is adept at getting to the free-throw line. His 6-foot-6-inch frame also makes him a versatile scorer who's difficult to defend.

Marcus Domask (15.9 PPG) is also a strong scorer who is also Illinois' top playmaker at 3.9 assists per game.

There's also Coleman Hawkins (12.3 PPG) and Quincy Guerrier (9.7 PPG), both lethal long-range shooters who combined shoot about 38% from behind the arc.

All are efficient, effective and capable of making a defense pay.

Illinois is on a roll

Illinois is one of the hotter teams in the nation right now and enters this matchup against Iowa State having won nine of its last 10 games. Over that period, the team averaged an impressive 88.3 points per game.

The Fighting Illini are playing with growing confidence, elite pace and appear to be one of the most dangerous teams in the tournament right now.

They've also lost just two non-conference games this season, both coming against ranked opponents: then-No. 4 Marquette 71-64 on Nov. 14, and at then-No. 17 Tennessee 86-79 on Dec. 9.

Can Illinois' offense stay hot against Iowa State?

This is one of those March Madness matchups that makes the tournament so great. How will the No. 4-ranked Cyclones defense match up with Illinois' No. 9-ranked offense?

Illinois' first-round opponent, Morehead State, entered with the No. 9-ranked defense, allowing just 63.4 points per game. Yet the Fighting Illini dropped 85 points en route to a convincing win.

Iowa State's defense, however, poses a much different challenge and is better equipped to thwart Illinois' hot shooting. The Cyclones are physical, aggressive and on a hot streak of their own.

Iowa State hasn't allowed more than 65 points in its last 10 games, with nine ending in ISU wins.

Iowa State vs. Illinois prediction in March Madness

Understandably, this matchup is expected to be close.

As of Saturday night on Draftkings, Iowa State was a 2.5-point favorite (-110). The over/under was 146.5 (-110), and the moneylines were ISU (-155) and Illinois (+130).

