Iowa State basketball vs Illinois live score, updates, highlights from 2024 Sweet 16 game
The Iowa State basketball team will play Illinois on Thursday in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game in Boston. Game time is approximately 9:15 p.m. CT.
The 2-seed Cyclones defeated Washington State in the round of 32 to advance to the East Regional semifinals. Illinois, the 3-seed, defeated Duquesne in a second-round matchup.
The Cyclones are 29-7 and riding a five-game winning streak. The Illini are 28-8 and have won six straight.
8:30- Cyclones eying a win
Iowa State has a tough battle on their hands against Illinois, but a win would clinch them a spot in the Elite Eight-- which would mark their first appearance since the 1999-00 season.
8:15- Boston is the place to be!
Check out some pictures of Iowa State fans who are in Boston to watch their 2-seed Cyclones take on the 3-seed Illinois Fighting Illini in the Sweet 16. The winner advances to the NCAA Elite Eight.
Tipoff is a little under an hour away.
What channel is Iowa State vs. Illinois on today? How to watch, stream live
TV channel: TNT/truTV
Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | More: Watch Iowa State vs. Illinois in the Sweet 16 on SLING TV (subscribe today)
Iowa State will tip off vs. Illinois on TNT/truTV. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling TV. Announcers for the game are Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy and Andy Katz.
Iowa State vs Illinois start time, TV info, location
Start time: approximately 9:15 p.m. CT, Thursday, March 28
TV info: TNT/truTV
Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Iowa State vs. Illinois game preview
Iowa State vs Illinois odds, betting line, spread
Odds according to BetMGM
Spread: Iowa State -1.5 (-110), Illinois +1.5 (-110)
Over/under: 146.5 points
Moneyline: Iowa State -125, Illinois +105
Iowa State vs Illinois prediction, game picks
Iowa State 75, Illinois 73: Illinois is on a roll--winning nine of its last 10 games and averaging 88.3 points per game in that span--but Iowa State's defense can make scoring difficult for opposing teams. The Cyclones have limited opponents to 65 points or less in their last 10 games. With an aggressive defense, Iowa State has the talent to slow down Illinois and clinch a spot in the NCAA Elite Eight.
Iowa State vs Illinois stats
Iowa State
PPG: 75.6
PPG allowed: 61.3
FG%: 46.3%
3PT%: 34.9%
KenPom ranking: No. 7
Illinois
PPG: 84.4
PPG allowed: 73.4
FG%: 47.1%
3PT%: 35%
KenPom ranking: No. 10
Iowa State vs Illinois championship odds
Odds according to BetMGM:
IOWA STATE: +2000
ILLINOIS: +3500
Iowa State basketball schedule 2023-24
The past five games of Iowa State's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here
March 23
Iowa State vs. Washington State, W 67-56 (NCAA Tournament second round)
March 21
Iowa State vs. South Dakota State, W 82-65 (NCAA Tournament first round)
March 16
Iowa State vs. Houston, W 69-41 (Big 12 Championship)
March 15
Iowa State vs. Baylor, W 76-62 (Big 12- Semifinal)
March 14
Iowa State vs. Kansas State, W 76-57 (Big 12- Quarterfinal)
Illinois basketball schedule 2023-24
The past five games of Illinois' 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here
March 23
Illinois vs. Duquesne, W 89-63 (NCAA Tournament second round)
March 21
Illinois vs. Morehead State, W 85-69 (NCAA Tournament first round)
March 17
Illinois vs. Wisconsin, W 93-87 (Big Ten Championship)
March 16
Illinois vs. Nebraska, W 98-87 (Big Ten- Semifinal)
March 15
Illinois vs. Ohio State, W 77-74 (Big Ten- Quarterfinal)
