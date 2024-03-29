Iowa State basketball vs Illinois live score, updates, highlights from 2024 Sweet 16 game

The Iowa State basketball team will play Illinois on Thursday in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game in Boston. Game time is approximately 9:15 p.m. CT.

The 2-seed Cyclones defeated Washington State in the round of 32 to advance to the East Regional semifinals. Illinois, the 3-seed, defeated Duquesne in a second-round matchup.

The Cyclones are 29-7 and riding a five-game winning streak. The Illini are 28-8 and have won six straight.

Refresh this page throughout the game for live updates and analysis as Iowa State tries to advance to the Elite Eight.

8:30- Cyclones eying a win

Iowa State has a tough battle on their hands against Illinois, but a win would clinch them a spot in the Elite Eight-- which would mark their first appearance since the 1999-00 season.

8:15- Boston is the place to be!

Check out some pictures of Iowa State fans who are in Boston to watch their 2-seed Cyclones take on the 3-seed Illinois Fighting Illini in the Sweet 16. The winner advances to the NCAA Elite Eight.

Tipoff is a little under an hour away.

Faces in the Crowd: Iowa State basketball fans gather in Boston for Sweet 16

What channel is Iowa State vs. Illinois on today? How to watch, stream live

TV channel: TNT/truTV

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | More: Watch Iowa State vs. Illinois in the Sweet 16 on SLING TV (subscribe today)

Iowa State will tip off vs. Illinois on TNT/truTV. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling TV. Announcers for the game are Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy and Andy Katz.

Iowa State vs Illinois start time, TV info, location

Start time: approximately 9:15 p.m. CT, Thursday, March 28

TV info: TNT/truTV

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Iowa State vs. Illinois game preview

Iowa State vs Illinois odds, betting line, spread

Odds according to BetMGM

Spread: Iowa State -1.5 (-110), Illinois +1.5 (-110)

Over/under: 146.5 points

Moneyline: Iowa State -125, Illinois +105

Iowa State vs Illinois prediction, game picks

Iowa State 75, Illinois 73: Illinois is on a roll--winning nine of its last 10 games and averaging 88.3 points per game in that span--but Iowa State's defense can make scoring difficult for opposing teams. The Cyclones have limited opponents to 65 points or less in their last 10 games. With an aggressive defense, Iowa State has the talent to slow down Illinois and clinch a spot in the NCAA Elite Eight.

Iowa State vs. Illinois prediction: March Madness, NCAA pick is in

Iowa State vs Illinois stats

Iowa State

PPG: 75.6

PPG allowed: 61.3

FG% : 46.3%

3PT% : 34.9%

KenPom ranking: No. 7

Illinois

PPG: 84.4

PPG allowed: 73.4

FG% : 47.1%

3PT% : 35%

KenPom ranking: No. 10

Iowa State vs Illinois championship odds

Odds according to BetMGM:

IOWA STATE: +2000

ILLINOIS: +3500

Iowa State basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Iowa State's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 23 Iowa State vs. Washington State, W 67-56 (NCAA Tournament second round) March 21 Iowa State vs. South Dakota State, W 82-65 (NCAA Tournament first round) March 16 Iowa State vs. Houston, W 69-41 (Big 12 Championship) March 15 Iowa State vs. Baylor, W 76-62 (Big 12- Semifinal) March 14 Iowa State vs. Kansas State, W 76-57 (Big 12- Quarterfinal)

Illinois basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Illinois' 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 23 Illinois vs. Duquesne, W 89-63 (NCAA Tournament second round) March 21 Illinois vs. Morehead State, W 85-69 (NCAA Tournament first round) March 17 Illinois vs. Wisconsin, W 93-87 (Big Ten Championship) March 16 Illinois vs. Nebraska, W 98-87 (Big Ten- Semifinal) March 15 Illinois vs. Ohio State, W 77-74 (Big Ten- Quarterfinal)

