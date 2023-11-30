Iowa State basketball turns page from Orlando, looks to DePaul

AMES – The Iowa State men’s basketball team returned from Orlando with just a single win from its three-game stint at the ESPN Events Invitational, but the Cyclones believe they've come home with plenty of lessons.

“The biggest thing is knowing how to stay consistent and put a whole 40 minutes together,” Cyclone senior Tre King said Wednesday. “This past weekend, we experienced every type of adversity and challenge we could possibly face … so I think we definitely learned how to stay consistent and go with what works.”

The Cyclones (5-2) won their opener in Orlando against VCU before losing their first games of the season to Virginia Tech and Texas A&M over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. After a 4-0 start to the season by beating up on low-major schools by an average of 45 points per game, playing high-major opponents offered something of a revelation.

“The level of physicality in those games was a big step above where we’d played at,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “There’s times that we got a little bit emotional – thought we were getting fouled or things weren’t coming as easily to us.

“Instead of bonding together and sticking together, there’s times we tried to do things one on one. Certainly, the competition level was elevated. The level of physical play was elevated.”

Given the number of newcomers and the amount of youth the Cyclones are leaning on this season, some early choppiness was to be expected. But it may have been a bit jarring for Iowa State fans to see after Otzelberger’s first two teams – heavy on newcomers, but not on youth – went a combined 21-2 in November and December.

This group is experiencing something closer to what might be expected from a team still very much learning itself.

“It is a lot more typical for teams in college basketball when you have new guys, you’re kind of trying to figure things out,” Otzelberger said. “We’ve been fortunate the first two seasons things went our way right from the jump. Regardless of what’s happened in the past and regardless of even what happened in Orlando, this team has to continue to focus on being great in practice every day and really coming together in those challenging moments.”

And that may ultimately prove to be the most lasting outcome from the three Thanksgiving games – Iowa State has tasted adversity in the relatively low-stakes portion of its schedule.

“When you have those challenges, when you have that confidence to call upon from experience together, you find a way to bind together,” Otzelberger said. “That’s something we’re really working hard right now to build in practice and carry over to the game.

“You’re going to have adversity. There’s going to be a lot more of it.”

That future adversity might be expected in the Cyclones’ first true road game of the season Friday. But their opponent, DePaul, is 1-5 with home losses to Purdue-Fort Wayne, Long Beach State and Northern Illinois on the season.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Wintrust Arena with the game to be broadcast by FS1.

“They’re skilled offensively,” Otzelberger said of the Blue Demons. “They’re athletic. They’ll change defenses and give us some different looks.”

Irrespective of the opponent, Iowa State will be looking to dial in on some aspects of the game that got fuzzy in their last two losses, especially after the offense struggled to remain consistent in both setbacks.

“We’ve got to continue to move the basketball and get in the paint,” Otzelberger said. “When we stalled out offensively, it was guys feeling the pressure of “I’ve got to make a shot’ or ‘I’ve got to make a play,’ instead of saying, ‘There’s five guys out here, let’s share it, let’s move it, let’s play for one another.’

Iowa State forward Tre King spoke to the media on Wednesday ahead of the team's game against DePaul on Friday.

“Certainly as a group, the ball movement and attacking the paint are things we really take pride in. We’ve got to do that. You can’t get to those moments and feel like you’ve got to make it happen by yourself.”

