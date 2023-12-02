Iowa State basketball surges past DePaul to end two-game skid

CHICAGO – It took a little over one half of game time to get there, but the Iowa State men’s basketball team ultimately delivered the decisive victory that was expected behind a triple-double from Tamin Lipsey, the first triple-double for the Cyclones since Tyrese Haliburton's against TCU in 2020.

The Cyclones shrugged off a sloppy first half to keep DePaul at arm’s length in an eventual 99-80 win on Friday evening to stop a two-game slide and claim their first victory over a power conference opponent this season.

Iowa State (6-2) was a big favorite over the host Blue Demons (1-6), who had lost home goes to Purdue-Fort Wayne, Long Beach State and Northern Illinois already this season. The Cyclones, though, couldn’t put them away early as they committed seven first-half turnovers and saw DePaul shoot 7-of-11 from deep before halftime.

The second half, however, was a very different story as the Cyclones uncorked a 21-2 run to turn a four-point halftime advantage into an insurmountable 23-point lead in their first time back on the floor since losing to Virginia Tech and Texas A&M in Orlando at the ESPN Events Invitational.

"It’s hard to go on the road and win anywhere," said Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger. "Coming into this environment, coming off the games in Orlando, for our guys to dig deep and play well was important."

Lipsey finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Tre King had 24 points, five rebounds and three assists in the victory. Keshon Gilbert tallied 21 points.

Next up for Iowa State is the Cy-Hawk game with rival Iowa visiting Hilton Coliseum on Thursday evening (6:30 p.m.; ESPNU).

A get-right game

Even with the disjointed start, the Cyclones were able to cleanse their palate after a bitter finish to the Thanksgiving weekend.

Iowa State was able to find a consistent rhythm offensively and apply the clamps defensively to create turnovers and favorable offensive chances. It was far from a perfect outing, but the Cyclones moved in the right direction.

"This team has a lot of upside and potential to where we can get to," Otzelberger said. "We’re nowhere near that right now."

Lipsey's triple-double was just the seventh in Iowa State history, and it puts him in the same club as Marc Urquhart (1989), Jamaal Tinsley (2000), Curtis Stinson (2006), Royce White (2012), Monte Morris (2016) and Haliburton. Given Haliburton's current All-Star status and All-NBA trajectory with the Indiana Pacers, it makes membership all the more meaningful.

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey, se veren here in a game earlier this season against VCU, racked up a triple-double in the win over DePaul on Friday. It was the first triple-double for any Cyclone since 2020.

"To have my name next to his is a blessing," Lipsey said. "Credit to the guys on the team for knocking down shots, getting me those assists.

"Just doing whatever I can to help the team win."

King’s bounce-back was the most impressive. His productive night came after notching just two points and four boards against the Aggies.

"Going into this game, the biggest thing coach talked about was getting back to us," King said. "Sharing the ball, playing in the paint."

Curtis Jones, too, was able to move things in the right direction. Jones came into the night shooting just 21.4% from 3-point range, but went 2-of-2 against DePaul. He shot 35.2% from distance last season at Buffalo. Jackson Paveleltzke was also a standout, providing a spark off the bench with 11 points and six assists.

Omaha Biliew minutes remain limited

Omaha Biliew, Iowa State’s first McDonald’s All-American in over two decades, continues to see a diminished role for the Cyclones.

After seeing double-digit minutes in Iowa State’s first five games, Biliew’s time on the floor has been cut significantly. He played five minutes against Virginia Tech and six against Texas A&M.

He played just six against the Blue Demons and did not appear in the second half. Biliew had one rebound and a foul in his abbreviated evening.

"Omaha is a freshman," Otzelberger told the Register. "He’s an unbelievable young man. He’s a guy that cares about his teammates. He wants to do the right thing. He wants to make the right play. He’s just got to keep working.

"Those opportunities will come. Regardless of what expectations were coming in, regardless of anything that was before, Omaha is a terrific young man. He’s working every day. And if he keeps working, he’ll continue to improve - which I know he’ll do - and more opportunities will come his way."

Certainly, it is not atypical to see a true freshman struggle to adjust immediately to the college game, but given Biliew’s status as a five-star recruit, as well as being a local product from Waukee, there is heightened interest and expectation.

At this early point of his career, it has become obvious that Biliew’s development and ability to contribute on the court are going to progress at their own pace, independent of the hype his prep career and NBA potential generated.

Still, Biliew did not draw the accolades and attention of a potential one-and-done prospect on accident. His physical tools and talent are apparent. For both Iowa State and Biliew, it would appear patience is the order of the day.

A Chicago home game

The Windy City hasn’t been particularly kind to Iowa State in recent years. The Cyclones have lost their last two games here – both NCAA Tournament Sweet 16s. They fell to Virginia at the United Center in Steve Prohm’s first year at the helm in 2016, and Otzelberger lost there to Miami in his first season in 2022.

Which is to say nothing of the hometown Bulls hiring away The Mayor, Fred Hoiberg, back in 2015. Or even Tim Floyd in 1998.

It was a much better result and friendlier environment this night. The announced crowd of 4,852 was overwhelmingly clad in cardinal and gold, giving the Cyclones a home game on DePaul’s floor.

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him on X at @TravisHines21.

