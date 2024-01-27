Iowa State basketball scores win over No. 7 Kansas, stays undefeated at home this season

AMES – Iowa State did its best to make things decidedly drearier in the Sunflower State this week.

The 23rd-ranked Cyclones scored a decisive 79-75 victory over No. 7 Kansas on Saturday afternoon to preserve a perfect week and perfect record inside Hilton Coliseum this season.

It was the second win of the week for Iowa State (16-4, 5-2 Big 12) against its southwesterly neighbors as the Cyclones defeated Kansas State, in a somewhat controversial fashion, on Wednesday.

The pair of victories put Iowa State squarely in the Big 12 title race nearly midway through the conference slate, with Texas Tech the only team in the conference entering play Saturday with a single league loss.

After beating the Jayhawks by 15 at Hilton Coliseum a year ago, Saturday marked the first time Iowa State defeated Kansas at home in back-to-back years since 2015 and 2016.

Iowa State was bolstered by one of its best 3-point shooting performances of the season. The Cyclones hit a season-high 14 shots from beyond the arc, besting the 10 they connected on against both Eastern Illinois and Florida A&M in non-conference play.

Cyclone forward Tre King, who came into the game having made 3-of-16 attempts from 3-point range, was 4-of-7 from deep en route to 21 points. Keshon Gilbert added 16 for the Cyclones. Tamin Lipsey had eight assists.

Iowa State's lead reached as many as 12 in the second half, but Kansas was able to pull back within two with 70 seconds to play. Gilbert, though, put the game out of reach with a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the shot clock with under a minute to play.

Longtime official honored

John Higgins, a longtime referee known for working Final Fours and his shock of blonde hair, was recognized Saturday by Iowa State.

Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard presented Higgins with a framed picture of Hilton Coliseum before tip-off.

Higgins was often a fixture at Hilton Coliseum as one of the most accomplished officials who routinely worked Big 12 games.

Cyclone fans, who spent plenty of time booing Higgins during his career, cheered during the presentation.

Higgins, who hails from nearby Omaha, retired following last season after 35 years, 29 NCAA Tournaments, nine Final Fours and two national title games during his career. He is now the coordinator of officials for the Western Basketball Officiating Consortium.

Up next

After a grinding week that included two high-intensity games and anonymous allegations of huddle spying by Kansas State, Iowa State now gets a chance for a breather.

The Cyclones will not have their typical mid-week game and instead are off until Saturday when they will travel to face No. 14 Baylor in Waco.

The Bears (14-4, 3-2) have lost back-to-back games, both on the road, heading into their Saturday afternoon home game against TCU. Iowa State swept Baylor in three games last season.

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him on X at @TravisHines21.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State basketball stays perfect at home with win over Kansas