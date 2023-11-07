Iowa State basketball rolls to season-opening victory over Green Bay at Hilton Coliseum

AMES – The 2023-24 Iowa State men’s basketball season began much differently than its predecessor ended.

The Cyclones scored a ton of points and won.

Iowa State started its quest for a third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance in coach T.J. Otzelberger’s third season with a resounding 85-44 victory Monday at Hilton Coliseum against hugely overmatched Green Bay.

The Cyclones (1-0) had no trouble at any point against the Phoenix (0-1), who are projected to be among the country’s worst teams with a first-year head coach, Sundance Wicks, taking over a program that won a combined eight games the last two years.

Still, it was an impressive showing for a Cyclones team that once again had to revamp the roster after significant losses from last year’s team. The most noteworthy performance came from true freshman Milan Momcilovic, who connected on six shots from 3-point range and finished with 18 points along with seven rebounds.

Keshon Gilbert, a transfer from UNLV, contributed 17 points.

It wasn’t just newcomers, though, as sophomore point guard Tamin Lipsey did something of everything, finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Tre King added 13 points and eight boards.

Whatever the competition, the offensive explosion was a welcome sight for Iowa State, which was last seen scoring 41 points in an NCAA Tournament loss to Pitt. The Cyclones shot 47 percent from the floor and 44 percent from 3 on Monday.

Iowa State’s defense, its calling card the last two seasons, did not look like it had lost a step, holding Green Bay to 28.3 percent shooting while forcing 16 turnovers.

The degree of difficulty won’t take much of a jump later this week for the Cyclones. They’ll return to the Hilton Coliseum court on Thursday to play Lindenwood, which was pounded by Nebraska on Monday night. Then on Sunday the Cyclones host Idaho State, which hasn’t had a winning record in a full season since 2015-16.

A freshman pours it on

From his first collegiate shot attempt (swished a 3) to his final shot of the first half (banked in a 3 from the top of the key), Momcilovic more than won over the Hilton Coliseum crowd.

It’s early. The competition was bad. The sample size is microscopic.

But it sure looked like the kid could play.

Momcilovic made it three-straight years for the Cyclones with a true freshman in the starting lineup on opening night, joining Tyrese Hunter (2021) and Tamin Lipsey (2020), and he perhaps had the most polish of the trio.

Certainly some of that could be his role (make shots) is more narrowly defined than what either of those point guards were asked to do, but Momcilovic played his part to near-perfection against the Phoenix.

The Pewaukee, Wis., native finished 6 of 9 from the floor, including 6 of 7 from deep with a jumper featuring a quick release that would offer defenses little chance to contest if his length didn’t already put the ball out of reach.

Momcilovic’s ability to connect from distance is potentially an incredible weapon for Iowa State. Having a 6-foot-8 forward who can hit with both volume and accuracy is enormously impactful. If Momcilovic can be that type of player, you’re looking at a size/skill combination that would put him on par with Georges Niang, Deonte Burton, Talen Horton-Tucker and Tyrese Haliburton in terms of being a matchup problem for defenses.

That sentence just compared a kid who has played 28 career minutes to four NBA players, so it’s clearly a best-case projection than a real-time reality or even a prediction, but it’s worth thinking about given his skill set and frame.

If he can be a high-30s or 40-plus percent 3-point shooter, a competent rebounder and not a liability defensively, he’s going to be a real problem for teams to match up against.

The jumper returns for Tamin Lipsey

It took until the third game of his career before Tamin Lipsey attempted a collegiate 3-pointer. It wasn’t until his seventh game – nearly a month in – until Lipsey actually made a triple. He would make only five in the following 26 games as defenses got wise to his inability to connect from distance, and they essentially ignored him outside 15 feet the last weeks of the year.

Lipsey then spent an entire summer trying to put all that behind him.

The work looked like it paid off just 2 minutes, 25 seconds into the season when he canned a triple from the corner.

Lipsey finished 2 of 2 from 3, going 4 of 8 from the floor overall.

Making shots is probably not among the four or five most important things Lipsey will be asked to do this year, but if he can be a credible threat to make shots, it’s a huge boost for the Iowa State offense.

It’s a long season, but Lipsey’s confidence and stroke look much improved.

Omaha Biliew’s debut

It was a quiet start to a career for Iowa State’s first McDonald’s All-American in more than two decades.

Omaha Biliew, the five-star prospect out of Waukee, battled foul trouble in his Cyclone debut, compiling four points, one rebound and one assist while going 1 of 3 from the floor.

Biliew’s athleticism and motor were very clearly on display despite a modest statistical night. The challenge for him will be to channel those attributes into productivity as the season progresses.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State basketball crushes Green Bay behind Milan Momcilovic