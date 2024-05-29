Iowa State basketball releases non-conference schedule

The most anticipated Iowa State men’s basketball season in nearly a decade now has its official non-conference schedule.

The Cyclones, expected to be a preseason top-10 team after last year’s Sweet 16 run, will host seven non-conference games, play in one road game and participate in one of the country’s most prestigious non-conference tournaments as part of the schedule released by the school Wednesday.

The 2024-25 campaign will open Nov. 4 at Hilton Coliseum against Mississippi Valley State. The highest-profile home non-conference game comes Dec. 4 when Marquette comes to Ames as part of the Big 12/Big East battle.

Iowa State’s lone road game before Big 12 play comes Dec. 12 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Iowa in the annual Cy-Hawk game.

The Cyclones also will play three games in Hawaii over Thanksgiving week in the Maui Invitational. Auburn, Colorado, Dayton, Memphis, Michigan State, North Carolina and two-time defending national champion UConn make up the rest of the field.

Tip times and television information will be released at a later date.

The Cyclones are coming off a 29-8 campaign that included a Big 12 Tournament championship and the second Sweet 16 in three years under coach T.J. Otzelberger. They return the bulk of that roster, including All-American candidate Tamin Lipsey and potential first-round NBA draft pick Milan Momcilovic.

The 2024-25 Big 12 schedule will be released later this summer.

2024-25 Iowa State men’s basketball non-conference schedule

Nov. 4 vs. Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 11 vs. Kansas City

Nov. 18 vs. UI Indianapolis

Nov. 25-27 at Maui Invitational

Dec. 4 vs. Marquette

Dec. 8 vs. Jackson State

Dec. 12 at Iowa

Dec. 15 vs. Omaha

Dec. 22 vs. Morgan State

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him on X at @TravisHines21.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State basketball unveils 2024-25 non-conference schedule