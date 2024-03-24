Iowa State basketball reaches NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 with win over Washington State

OMAHA – Every now and again, from somewhere high atop the floor of the CHI Health Center, a single piece of confetti would wiggle free and float down to the court.

It was almost as though the building itself couldn’t handle the anxiety, stress and pressure of the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa State, though, had no trouble in the crucible.

The second-seeded Cyclones shrugged off a miserable offensive start with poise and its menacing defense to defeat No. 7 Washington State, 67-56, to advance to the Sweet 16 for the second time in three seasons.

Iowa State (29-7) will head to Boston for the East Region semifinals to face either No. 3 Illinois or No. 11 Duquesne at TD Garden on Thursday.

Another win would put the Cyclones in their first Elite 8 since 2000 and a win away from their first Final Four since 1944.

Tamin Lipsey, playing with a sore non-shooting shoulder, scored 15 points while adding five rebounds and four assists for the Cyclones. Curtis Jones had 14 points while both Keshon Gilbert and Milan Momcilovic added 10.

The Cyclones shot 40 percent from the floor while making 7 of 14 from 3-point range.

Washington State (24-10) shot 43 percent from the floor and 23 percent from deep. The Cougars turned it over 13 times, leading to 21 Cyclone points.

Iowa State trailed by as many as eight points in the first half and put itself in danger of falling behind big early.

After a scintillating offensive start Thursday against South Dakota State in which the Cyclones made their first nine shots, Iowa State went in the exact opposite direction against the Cougars by missing their first 10 shots from the floor.

Still, the Cyclones’ defense was able to keep Washington State from running away, and the two teams went into halftime tied at 27.

The second half, however, saw Iowa State take immediate control with the Cyclones scoring the first six points of the half to take a lead they would never relinquish.

Now Iowa State heads into the regional semifinals as the higher-rated seed for the first time since 2014.

The Cyclones will head to New England, where No. 1 overall seed UConn may be lurking, on an absolute tear. They have won five straight games, all by double-digits, including a 28-point thrashing of top-ranked Houston in the Big 12 Tournament championship game.

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him on X at @TravisHines21.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State basketball reaches Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament